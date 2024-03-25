Dalimilova Rozhledna Reopens: Fairytale Views Await atop Czech Republic's Větrov Hill

One of the Czech Republic's most captivating observation towers, Dalimilova rozhledna, reopened its doors to the public on Saturday, March 23rd, after a winter hiatus. Visitors are now welcomed back to enjoy its stunning vistas until late autumn. Perched atop Větrov Hill at an elevation of 918 meters, the tower, which opened in the summer of 2021, boasts a unique design reminiscent of Disney's Rapunzel, drawing visitors for both its architecture and breathtaking views.

Enchanting Design and Accessibility

Dalimilova rozhledna, built from cast concrete and stone, features two closely adjacent towers reaching a total height of 34 meters. With the upper viewing platform at 28 meters and the lower one at 17 meters, 170 steps lead visitors to a panoramic spectacle. The ground floor, housed in an adjacent building, offers culinary delights in a restaurant and cozy stays in hotel apartments, enhancing the visitor experience.

Embarking on the Journey

Reaching Dalimilova rozhledna involves a scenic hike, accessible only on foot, making the journey as memorable as the destination. From the Old Town, motorists can drive to the parking lot in Velké Vrbno at the lower station of the cable car to Paprsek and then walk 1.5 km, or park at the mountain hotel Paprsek and follow the green sign for 2 km. For those using public transport, the railway line 294 from Hanušovice ends in Staré Město pod Sněžníkem, from where it's a 5 km trek to the tower, ascending 400 m.

Visiting Details and More

Currently, Dalimilova rozhledna is open to visitors on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays, including Easter, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, with extended hours anticipated during the summer season. The entrance fee of CZK 120 ensures all maintenance and operations are covered, while children under six years old enjoy free admission. For more information, enthusiasts and potential visitors are encouraged to explore the official website.

As Dalimilova rozhledna stands once again ready to offer its fairytale views to the world, it serves as a reminder of the beauty and tranquility nature holds, waiting to be discovered. This reopening not only marks a new chapter for the tower but also for the many visitors it will enchant, offering a unique vantage point over the Czech Republic's picturesque landscapes and beyond.