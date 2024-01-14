Daisy Lowe Cheered for Nephew at Football Match, Reflects on Motherhood

Daisy Lowe, the 34-year-old model, recently attended a football game in Los Angeles along with her nine-month-old daughter Ivy and father, Gavin Rossdale. The purpose of the outing was to support Gavin’s son, Kingston Rossdale, who was participating in the match. Interestingly, Kingston’s mother and Gavin’s ex-wife, Gwen Stefani, also witnessed the match albeit from a separate location.

A Stylish Appearance

Accompanying her father and daughter, Daisy Lowe appeared in style at the sporting event. Donning an animal-print dress, she seemed to enjoy the family time, with her father Gavin in casual white T-shirt and black jogging bottoms. They were there to cheer for Gavin’s son Kingston.

Daisy Lowe’s Motherhood Journey

Daisy, who shares her daughter Ivy with her partner, property developer Jordan Saul, has been candid about her journey into motherhood. She has consistently shared her experiences and intimate moments from her life, which include a nude bathtub photo with Ivy. As part of her New Year’s Eve post, she expressed gratitude for Ivy’s arrival and reflected on the events of the past year.

Embracing Postpartum Life

Not one to shy away from discussing the realities of postpartum life, Lowe recently reflected on the birth of Ivy in April 2023 and the challenges that followed. She openly talked about her body’s changes post-pregnancy and her conscious efforts to be gentle with herself during the recovery process. Daisy Lowe and Jordan Saul announced their engagement in 2022 after two years of dating, marking another significant milestone in their lives.