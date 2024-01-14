en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Daisy Lowe Cheered for Nephew at Football Match, Reflects on Motherhood

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:01 am EST
Daisy Lowe Cheered for Nephew at Football Match, Reflects on Motherhood

Daisy Lowe, the 34-year-old model, recently attended a football game in Los Angeles along with her nine-month-old daughter Ivy and father, Gavin Rossdale. The purpose of the outing was to support Gavin’s son, Kingston Rossdale, who was participating in the match. Interestingly, Kingston’s mother and Gavin’s ex-wife, Gwen Stefani, also witnessed the match albeit from a separate location.

A Stylish Appearance

Accompanying her father and daughter, Daisy Lowe appeared in style at the sporting event. Donning an animal-print dress, she seemed to enjoy the family time, with her father Gavin in casual white T-shirt and black jogging bottoms. They were there to cheer for Gavin’s son Kingston.

Daisy Lowe’s Motherhood Journey

Daisy, who shares her daughter Ivy with her partner, property developer Jordan Saul, has been candid about her journey into motherhood. She has consistently shared her experiences and intimate moments from her life, which include a nude bathtub photo with Ivy. As part of her New Year’s Eve post, she expressed gratitude for Ivy’s arrival and reflected on the events of the past year.

Embracing Postpartum Life

Not one to shy away from discussing the realities of postpartum life, Lowe recently reflected on the birth of Ivy in April 2023 and the challenges that followed. She openly talked about her body’s changes post-pregnancy and her conscious efforts to be gentle with herself during the recovery process. Daisy Lowe and Jordan Saul announced their engagement in 2022 after two years of dating, marking another significant milestone in their lives.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
25 mins ago
Water Quality: The Unsuspected Culprit Behind Skin and Hair Issues
Water is the essence of life, but have you ever stopped and contemplated the quality of water you’re consuming and its effects on your skin and hair? Vijender Reddy Muthyala, the Co-Founder and CEO of DrinkPrime, has brought to light the significant impact of water quality on skin and hair health. Quality of Water: A
Water Quality: The Unsuspected Culprit Behind Skin and Hair Issues
Rising Costs and Systemic Planning Issues Challenge Housing Sector Amidst Crisis
1 hour ago
Rising Costs and Systemic Planning Issues Challenge Housing Sector Amidst Crisis
Zimbabwean Police Arrest Notorious Carjackers, Recover Stolen Property Worth US$19,530
2 hours ago
Zimbabwean Police Arrest Notorious Carjackers, Recover Stolen Property Worth US$19,530
African Cup of Nations 2023: A Mosaic of Talent, Technology, and Corporate Sponsorships
32 mins ago
African Cup of Nations 2023: A Mosaic of Talent, Technology, and Corporate Sponsorships
Deutsche Bahn Eyes Channel Tunnel Routes Amid High-Speed Rail Expansion
42 mins ago
Deutsche Bahn Eyes Channel Tunnel Routes Amid High-Speed Rail Expansion
Tara Leigh Cobble's 'The Bible Recap' Podcast Tops Apple Podcasts Charts
1 hour ago
Tara Leigh Cobble's 'The Bible Recap' Podcast Tops Apple Podcasts Charts
Latest Headlines
World News
Dutton Backs Conroy for Dunkley By-Election: Spotlight on Cost of Living Crisis
1 min
Dutton Backs Conroy for Dunkley By-Election: Spotlight on Cost of Living Crisis
Ivory Coast Triumphs in Africa Cup of Nations Opener: A Look at the Challenges and Road Ahead
2 mins
Ivory Coast Triumphs in Africa Cup of Nations Opener: A Look at the Challenges and Road Ahead
UK Pledges Record Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
3 mins
UK Pledges Record Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
Pro-Palestine Rally in Washington D.C. Marches Towards White House
5 mins
Pro-Palestine Rally in Washington D.C. Marches Towards White House
Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election
8 mins
Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election
Lai Ching-te's Victory: A Defiance of Beijing, A Potential Shift in Global Dynamics
8 mins
Lai Ching-te's Victory: A Defiance of Beijing, A Potential Shift in Global Dynamics
Imran Khan's PTI Begins Election Campaign With Rally in Karachi sans Iconic 'Bat' Symbol
10 mins
Imran Khan's PTI Begins Election Campaign With Rally in Karachi sans Iconic 'Bat' Symbol
NDPP President Calls for Referendum to Settle Naga Political Issue
11 mins
NDPP President Calls for Referendum to Settle Naga Political Issue
Maldives-India Military Standoff: A Geopolitical Balancing Act
11 mins
Maldives-India Military Standoff: A Geopolitical Balancing Act
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
14 mins
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
3 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
4 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
4 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
6 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
11 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
11 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
11 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
11 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app