Czech Archaeologists Recreate 7,000-Year-Old Wooden Well Using Neolithic Techniques

Unraveling the secrets of the past, experimental archaeologists at the Všestary Prehistoric Archaeology Park are meticulously crafting a replica of a 7,000-year-old wooden well discovered in Czechia's Pardubice region. Found in 2018 during motorway construction near Ostrov, this Neolithic well is celebrated as the oldest surviving man-made wooden artifact globally. Radomír Tichý, the project's lead, shares their journey from discovery to replication, using only prehistoric tools and methods.

Challenges of Prehistoric Craftsmanship

The task of replicating the ancient well poses significant challenges, particularly in sourcing materials and tools akin to those used by Neolithic builders. "We have to make all the tools ourselves," Tichý explains, highlighting the scarcity of natural resources of requisite quality in the contemporary era. This project not only tests the team's ingenuity in overcoming material constraints but also their ability to adapt to the rudimentary technology of our ancestors, providing an intriguing contrast to modern-day engineering.

Insights into Neolithic Engineering

The original and replica wells will soon be showcased at the Museum of East Bohemia in Pardubice, offering visitors a unique glimpse into Neolithic engineering and craftsmanship. This exhibition, titled Exit 91 / Excavations, will not only display the well but also delve into the archaeological findings from road construction sites, illustrating the extensive process from timber selection to well construction. Tomáš Zavoral, head of the archaeological department at the Pardubice museum, anticipates that this display will breathe life into a discovery that might otherwise remain hidden in archives.

Preserving History for Future Generations

The effort to replicate the 7,000-year-old well using prehistoric techniques is more than an archaeological experiment; it’s a bridge connecting the present with the Neolithic era. By showcasing the original well alongside its replica, the exhibition not only highlights the ingenuity of our ancestors but also the painstaking efforts of modern archaeologists to preserve and understand our shared heritage. This endeavor ensures that one of the most significant archaeological discoveries in Czech history continues to inspire and educate, long after the excavation sites have been covered up.