Cyprus Battles Soaring Obesity Rates: Urgent Action Required Ahead of World Obesity Day

As World Obesity Day approaches, the Cyprus Association of Dietitians and Nutritionists reveals alarming statistics: one in three Cypriots, across ages 20 to 80, struggle with being overweight. An even more concerning figure shows 27.8% of the population is obese, spotlighting a health crisis that demands immediate intervention.

Understanding the Epidemic

Obesity, characterized by the World Health Organization and the European Union as a disease, stems from excessive fat accumulation posing serious health risks. In Cyprus, 46.9% of men and 26% of women are overweight, while obesity affects 28.8% of men and 26.9% of women. This condition, defined by a body mass index (BMI) over 25 for overweight and over 30 for obese individuals, is not just a personal health issue but a burgeoning public health crisis.

National Action Plan in Motion

In response to the escalating obesity rates, Cyprus is crafting a national action plan targeting both adults and children. This comprehensive approach aims for interventions at institutional and public policy levels, fostering an environment conducive to addressing obesity effectively. The plan underscores obesity as not only a local but a global epidemic, with the global proportion of obese children and teenagers soaring fourfold between 1990 and 2022, and obese adults more than doubling.

Consequences and Treatments

Obesity's impact extends beyond individual health, contributing significantly to diseases like type two diabetes, cardiovascular issues, and even mental health problems. The OECD attributes approximately 337,000 excess deaths in Europe annually to obesity and its related conditions, underscoring an urgent need for effective management strategies. Fortunately, there are evidence-based treatments available, including intensive behavioural therapy, surgery, and pharmacotherapy, highlighting the importance of a comprehensive and ongoing approach to obesity management.

As Cyprus confronts this health crisis, it's clear that tackling obesity requires a multifaceted strategy. By focusing on overall health and not just weight loss, there's hope for mitigating the extensive burden obesity places on individuals and the healthcare system alike. With a national action plan in the works, the path towards a healthier future for Cypriots looks promising, yet challenging. The fight against obesity is not just a battle for the present but a foundational effort for the health of future generations.