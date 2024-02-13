Cyclone Gabrielle: One Year Later, Frustration and Hope in Hawke's Bay

One year on, anger simmers in Hawke's Bay

Advertisment

A year after Cyclone Gabrielle tore through Hawke's Bay, leaving 11 people dead and up to $14.5 billion in damages, survivor Gareth Jones' frustration is palpable. His friend, Susan Caccioppoli, was one of the victims, and he believes her death could have been prevented with better flood warning systems. Despite calls for improvements, authorities have red-zoned hundreds of homes, citing intolerable risk to life, while residents argue that a proper warning system would eliminate the risk.

A community left in limbo

Rissington farm owner Jeremy Absolom remembers the day the cyclone hit all too well. "It was like a freight train coming through," he recalls. Properties were flooded, bridges washed away, and houses deemed too dangerous to live in due to flood risks. One year later, the rural areas are still deeply scarred, with thousands of people displaced and 287 homes deemed unsafe to live in.

Advertisment

The voluntary buyout process has begun, but it's been slow, and central government is still figuring out the process for whenua Māori. The fruit industry, which was estimated to have lost a third of its crops, is bouncing back, but not everyone. Some orchardists have had to abandon their land, and many are drowning in debt.

Rebuilding and healing

Local government is also struggling to fund the staggering infrastructure rebuild ahead, with Hastings district facing $800 million in road repairs. The emotional toll on communities is significant, with counselling appointments through the roof and a dedicated counsellor for cyclone-related trauma. Despite the challenges, communities have strengthened and come together to support each other.

Advertisment

Mary Danielson, owner of the local pub, is holding an event for locals to reflect on the past year's challenges. "It's important to remember what we've been through and how far we've come," she says. Absolom is focused on improving river management to prevent future disasters, while Jones continues to advocate for better flood warning systems.

The lasting impact of Cyclone Gabrielle

One year after Cyclone Gabrielle hit New Zealand, the East Coast's hill country remains scarred by countless slips and landslides, with an estimated 750,000 to 850,000 landslides in total. The erosion of beaches by up to 20m, landslides, and pollution from flushed-out sediment and woody debris have had a lasting impact on the environment. Scientists are also exploring the role of climate change in exacerbating the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Advertisment

As the anniversary of the cyclone approaches, Jones' anger is tinged with sadness. "It's heartbreaking to see the devastation that still remains, and to know that my friend is gone," he says. "But we can't give up. We need to keep pushing for change and making sure that something like this never happens again."

Today, as Hawke's Bay marks the one-year anniversary of Cyclone Gabrielle, the community is coming together to commemorate the disaster and reflect on their resilience. Despite the slow progress and lingering frustration, there is a sense of hope and determination in the air. As Mary Danielson puts it, "We've been through hell and back, but we're still standing. And that's something to be proud of."