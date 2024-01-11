en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Curt Whitesel Appointed as Hollidaysburg Area’s New Superintendent

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:24 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 4:04 pm EST
Curt Whitesel Appointed as Hollidaysburg Area’s New Superintendent

Superintendent Curt Whitesel, the guiding hand steering the ship of Bald Eagle Area School District, is setting his course for new horizons. Having been at the helm since October 2022, he’s now been appointed as the superintendent of Hollidaysburg Area School District. His departure in April 2024 leaves Bald Eagle Area under three months to find a suitable successor.

Admiration and Departure

During his relatively brief captaincy at Bald Eagle Area, Whitesel nurtured a strong affinity for the district. He viewed it as a beacon among Pennsylvania’s educational institutions, its luminescence emanating from the combined efforts of its students, staff, and community. His decision to upend anchor was reportedly not a topic of the recent board meeting, and no official resignation letter had surfaced at the time of his announcement.

Whitesel eyes Hollidaysburg with anticipation, ready to embrace the challenge of leading a larger district. His eagerness to contribute his experience, combined with a thirst to learn new lessons, will undoubtedly serve him well in his new role. The specifics of his new contract, including salary details, remain undisclosed.

A Trend in Centre County

Whitesel’s transition to Hollidaysburg marks the fifth superintendent change in Centre County within the last two years. This suggests a significant level of administrative flux in the region’s schools. The reasons behind such a turnover trend are not immediately apparent and could provide fodder for further exploration.

As the Bald Eagle Area School District embarks on the search for its next leader, the lessons learned from Whitesel’s tenure and his subsequent move to Hollidaysburg should provide valuable insights. It’s a testament to the often transient nature of educational leadership and the ongoing quest for the perfect fit between a superintendent and their school district.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
2 mins ago
Escalating Tensions in the Middle East: Houthi Retaliation and the Looming Humanitarian Crisis
Amid the roiling tides of the Middle East, tensions have surged as the Houthi militia in Yemen, supported by Iran, have escalated their threats of retaliation in response to a series of American-led airstrikes. The strikes, targeting nearly 30 locations throughout Yemen, were primarily intended to deter Houthi attacks on commercial shipping within the Red
Escalating Tensions in the Middle East: Houthi Retaliation and the Looming Humanitarian Crisis
Archbishop Scicluna's Special Masses: A Journey Through Valletta's Parishes
2 hours ago
Archbishop Scicluna's Special Masses: A Journey Through Valletta's Parishes
Revolutionary Breakthrough in Renewable Energy: The Rise of Efficient Solar Technology
2 hours ago
Revolutionary Breakthrough in Renewable Energy: The Rise of Efficient Solar Technology
User Experience Highlights Superiority of Samsung's QN90C Neo QLED TV Over Older Crystal 4K Model
17 mins ago
User Experience Highlights Superiority of Samsung's QN90C Neo QLED TV Over Older Crystal 4K Model
Zambian President Appeals for Planned Migration and Rural Investment
1 hour ago
Zambian President Appeals for Planned Migration and Rural Investment
Decoding the Menstrual Cycle: Insights and Advice from Health Experts
2 hours ago
Decoding the Menstrual Cycle: Insights and Advice from Health Experts
Latest Headlines
World News
Edison Triumphs Over Sayreville in High School Basketball Showdown
12 seconds
Edison Triumphs Over Sayreville in High School Basketball Showdown
New York Knicks Suffer Defeat to Dallas Mavericks Amidst High Drama
15 seconds
New York Knicks Suffer Defeat to Dallas Mavericks Amidst High Drama
Taiwanese Voters Rebuff China's Unification Efforts: Grant Ruling Party Third Consecutive Presidential Term
1 min
Taiwanese Voters Rebuff China's Unification Efforts: Grant Ruling Party Third Consecutive Presidential Term
Trailblazing Transgender Woman, Rebecca Tallon De Havilland, Hosts New Irish TV Show 'Second Chances'
1 min
Trailblazing Transgender Woman, Rebecca Tallon De Havilland, Hosts New Irish TV Show 'Second Chances'
NFL Wild Card Predictions: A Tale of Favorites, Showdowns, and Weather Challenges
2 mins
NFL Wild Card Predictions: A Tale of Favorites, Showdowns, and Weather Challenges
Kieran O'Hara: A Rising Star in Manchester United Trains with Ireland's Senior Team
2 mins
Kieran O'Hara: A Rising Star in Manchester United Trains with Ireland's Senior Team
Joel Farabee's Overtime Heroics Lead Philadelphia Flyers to Victory Against Minnesota Wild
2 mins
Joel Farabee's Overtime Heroics Lead Philadelphia Flyers to Victory Against Minnesota Wild
Male Cosmetic Enhancements on the Rise: Botox and Beyond
2 mins
Male Cosmetic Enhancements on the Rise: Botox and Beyond
Sania Mirza's Triumphant Return: A Testament to Resilience and WTA's Support
3 mins
Sania Mirza's Triumphant Return: A Testament to Resilience and WTA's Support
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app