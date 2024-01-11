Curt Whitesel Appointed as Hollidaysburg Area’s New Superintendent

Superintendent Curt Whitesel, the guiding hand steering the ship of Bald Eagle Area School District, is setting his course for new horizons. Having been at the helm since October 2022, he’s now been appointed as the superintendent of Hollidaysburg Area School District. His departure in April 2024 leaves Bald Eagle Area under three months to find a suitable successor.

Admiration and Departure

During his relatively brief captaincy at Bald Eagle Area, Whitesel nurtured a strong affinity for the district. He viewed it as a beacon among Pennsylvania’s educational institutions, its luminescence emanating from the combined efforts of its students, staff, and community. His decision to upend anchor was reportedly not a topic of the recent board meeting, and no official resignation letter had surfaced at the time of his announcement.

Whitesel eyes Hollidaysburg with anticipation, ready to embrace the challenge of leading a larger district. His eagerness to contribute his experience, combined with a thirst to learn new lessons, will undoubtedly serve him well in his new role. The specifics of his new contract, including salary details, remain undisclosed.

A Trend in Centre County

Whitesel’s transition to Hollidaysburg marks the fifth superintendent change in Centre County within the last two years. This suggests a significant level of administrative flux in the region’s schools. The reasons behind such a turnover trend are not immediately apparent and could provide fodder for further exploration.

As the Bald Eagle Area School District embarks on the search for its next leader, the lessons learned from Whitesel’s tenure and his subsequent move to Hollidaysburg should provide valuable insights. It’s a testament to the often transient nature of educational leadership and the ongoing quest for the perfect fit between a superintendent and their school district.