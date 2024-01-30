Curator of Palms to Present on Palm Care at Bermuda Zoological Society

Andrew Street, esteemed curator of palms at the Montgomery Botanical Centre in Miami, is set to deliver an enlightening presentation on palm care at the renowned Bermuda Aquarium, Museum and Zoo tomorrow evening. This educational event aims to shed light on the various facets of palm growth and care, highlighting the significance of palms in landscape settings, particularly their essential roles in storm protection and providing shade in yards.

Aligning with the BZS Mission

Ali Hochberg, the dynamic marketing officer for the Bermuda Zoological Society (BZS), which is orchestrating the lecture, expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming event. She articulated that Street's unparalleled expertise aligns seamlessly with the BZS's mission to foster appreciation and care for island environments, thereby reinforcing their commitment to environmental education and conservation.

A Part of a Lecture Series

The presentation is a part of a broader lecture series, designed to enlighten the public about the various aspects of nature and its conservation. While the event is free to attend, a suggested donation of $10 is encouraged to support the Bermuda Zoological Educational programmes, which aim to further propagate the importance of conservation and understanding of nature. This gesture not only promotes sustainability but also contributes to the wider cause of global environmental preservation.

Open Invitation

The Bermuda Zoological Society extends an open invitation to anyone interested in gaining more knowledge about the event or supporting their cause. They can be reached via email, demonstrating the organization's commitment to accessibility and public engagement. This event is a testament to the BZS's dedication to fostering a community that values and upholds the preservation of its natural surroundings.