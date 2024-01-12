Cumberland’s Downtown Transformation: Construction Project Reimagines Cityscape

It’s a scene of dust and dynamism in Cumberland’s downtown as the $16 million construction project, Reimagine Cumberland, unfolds. Halfway into its 18-month timeline, the project marks a significant milestone in the city’s urban transformation journey. Spearheaded by Triton Construction, the initiative seeks to metamorphose the existing pedestrian mall on Centre Street into a single-lane street, making way for both car and bicycle traffic.

Impact on Local Businesses

While the project is a beacon of progress, its ripple effects are felt strongly among local businesses. As the cityscape undergoes a rapid makeover, discussions about potential street closures, maintaining pedestrian access, and aiding affected merchants have gained momentum. A recent town hall meeting served as a platform for these discussions, shedding light on how the ongoing construction is shaping the ebb and flow of local commerce.

Addressing Disruptions and Detours

The next phase of Reimagine Cumberland ventures into the realms of demolition and test-fitting work. This phase, expected to last up to 16 weeks, could trigger disruptions and necessitate detours. However, Matt Idleman, the city’s deputy director of engineering, reiterated the commitment to preserving pedestrian access throughout the construction period. He unveiled two potential plans geared towards managing the anticipated traffic disruptions, illustrating the city’s proactive approach.

Supporting Affected Merchants

While the city undergoes this metamorphosis, the plight of the affected merchants has not been overlooked. Melinda Kelleher, the Executive Director of the Downtown Development Commission, has announced plans to install signage that will guide customers to businesses. Further, she hinted at the potential use of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act for advertisements, a measure aimed at bolstering support for the merchants navigating these tumultuous times.

The construction’s impact extends to local events such as the Hooley Pub Crawl. However, plans are in place to ensure that temporary sidewalks are available, reflecting the city’s resolve to balance progress with the rhythm of everyday life and community traditions.