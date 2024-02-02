Cumberland County Sees Flurry of Real Estate Activity; Millville House Fetches Top Price

Cumberland County, New Jersey, recently saw a flurry of real estate activity, with a property in Millville leading the pack as the most expensive residential sale. The house fetched a staggering $621,100, highlighting the region's robust real estate market.

A Week of Active Real Estate Transactions

In just a week, the county recorded 44 residential real estate transactions. The average sale price stood at $182,929, and the average price per square foot was $120. These transactions reflect a vibrant property market, with various types of properties changing hands, including single-family homes and condominiums.

Diverse Properties on the Market

The properties sold had a diverse range of construction dates, from 1950 to 2007, providing a variety of options for buyers. The sales recorded during the week of January 22, although some transactions were completed earlier, testify to the continued dynamism of the local real estate market.

Notable Sales Across the County

Among the sales, several stood out for their value. A condominium at 1231 Samuel Drive in Vineland fetched $245,000. A property at 30 Sheppard Drive in Bridgeton went for $247,500, while a residence at 2859 Rome Road in Vineland was sold for $249,000. Other notable sales included properties on E. Sherman Ave and S. Burlington Road in Vineland, as well as Hess Street in Millville and Cove Road in Newport. A house on Edna Drive in Vineland, Cherokee Lane in Vineland, and, of course, the top sale on Silver Run Road in Millville also changed hands.

This flurry of sales underscores the ongoing real estate activities and the property values in the region, reflecting the health and dynamism of the Cumberland County real estate market.