Cross River Unveils MF Michael Eja-iya STL003 Boat, Boosts Maritime Economy

On Tuesday, Cross River State Government, partnering with National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and SeaExpress Transit, launched a new boat, MF Michael Eja-iya STL003, to fortify transportation links between Cross River and Akwa Ibom States. This initiative represents a strategic move to tap into the maritime and blue economy potential, aiming to revitalize the local economic landscape and create substantial employment opportunities.

Strategic Move for Economic Revival

During the commissioning in Calabar, Deputy Governor Rt. Honorable Peter Odey, representing State Governor Senator Bassey Otu, underscored the administration's determination to leverage the maritime sector. Highlighting its significance, Odey pointed out the sector's capability to serve as a gateway to the Gulf of Guinea and to energize the local economy. Mr. Thompson Eja, Chairman of SeaExpress Transit, echoed the sentiment, expressing confidence in the maritime sector's potential to trigger economic revival and pledging to generate at least 2,000 jobs within six years.

Envisioning a Thriving Blue Economy

The acquisition of MF Michael Eja-iya STL003 is envisaged to open up new economic avenues and bolster the state's position in the maritime industry. Pastor Ekpenyong Cobham, the Commissioner for Transport, along with Engineer Stanley Onuoha, NIWA Area Manager, emphasized the project's role in enhancing the economic landscape of Cross River State. They advocated for supportive measures including improved security and tax incentives to ensure the success of this venture. The initiative also received applause for its potential to significantly contribute to the blue economy and sustainable development of the region.

Community Impact and Future Prospects

The commissioning event, marked by a brief sail on the new boat, saw attendance from state commissioners, security agency commanders, and business leaders, reflecting widespread support for the project. The initiative is more than just an enhancement of transportation infrastructure; it is a step towards sustainable economic development, job creation, and improved livelihoods for the local community. With the maritime sector poised for growth, Cross River State sets an example for harnessing blue economy resources for regional development.

This strategic investment in the maritime sector by Cross River and its partners not only promises to strengthen transportation links but also to embolden the state's economy through the blue economy. As the MF Michael Eja-iya STL003 sets sail, it carries with it the hopes of revitalizing the local economy and creating a sustainable future for the community.