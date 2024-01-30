Subscribe

Cronulla Sharks: A Renewed Grit for the NRL 2024 Premiership

Cronulla Sharks prop Braden Hamlin-Uele exudes confidence in the team's hardened edge for NRL 2024, with a focus on sustained grit and an enhanced roster.

BNN Correspondents
In the high stakes arena of the National Rugby League (NRL), the Cronulla Sharks, under the strategic guidance of coach Craig Fitzgibbon, are gearing up to demonstrate a hardened edge in the upcoming 2024 season. Prop Braden Hamlin-Uele, a pivotal figure in the team's dynamic, exudes confidence that the Sharks will emerge as a serious contender for the premiership this year.

Charting a New Course

Despite the Sharks' consistent performance in securing a top eight position over the past two seasons, they have fallen short of clinching a finals victory. This year, the team is determined to rewrite its narrative. The Sharks have bolstered their roster by signing powerhouse Addin Fonua-Blake, a move that signals their intent to make a significant impact in the coming season.

Sustained Grit Versus Physicality

Hamlin-Uele draws a comparison between the current team's approach and that of the 2016 premiership-winning team. The focus now is not merely on physicality but on sustained, game-long grit. The team's ethos revolves around resilience and relentless pursuit, characteristics that could set them apart in the intensely competitive NRL landscape.

Personal Changes and Team Evolution

Hamlin-Uele himself has undertaken personal changes, choosing to put alcohol aside after injuries marred his previous season. The team too has faced its share of challenges. Co-captain Dale Finucane and prop Toby Rudolf have been hit by injuries, but Hamlin-Uele views this as an opportunity rather than a setback. The emergence of players like Tom Hazleton and Jack Williams is a testament to the team's depth and growing capabilities.

With an unyielding commitment to proving Cronulla's ability to compete with the top teams in the NRL, Hamlin-Uele and the Sharks are set to deliver a compelling performance in the 2024 season. The Sharks' journey in this season is not just about winning matches but about demonstrating a team's ability to evolve, adapt, and overcome adversities.