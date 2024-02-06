Crocadon in Cornwall: A New Michelin Star in the Culinary Sky

At the heart of St Mellion in Cornwall, the acclaimed Crocadon farm restaurant has recently been distinguished with a coveted Michelin star, solidifying its position amongst the region's esteemed culinary institutions. The award is a testament to the restaurant's dedication to crafting dishes of 'wonderfully pure' flavors, a feat accomplished through the utilization of produce nurtured on its expansive 120-acre farmland.

Mastermind Behind the Flavors

At the helm of Crocadon's culinary journey is Chef Dan Cox, a well-known figure in the industry, having won the prestigious Roux Scholarship in 2008. Cox's approach to cuisine is deeply anchored in the 'field to fork' philosophy, with a pronounced focus on regenerative farming practices and procurement from local providers who espouse similar ethics.

Crocadon's Journey to Stardom

This Michelin star follows on the heels of Crocadon's attainment of a Michelin green star in 2023, an accolade awarded in recognition of its unwavering commitment to sustainable gastronomy. This distinction makes it one of only three restaurants in Cornwall to have earned this honor. The Michelin Guide, a globally recognized institution that confers stars upon eateries based on the quality and consistency of their culinary offerings, acknowledges Crocadon as a 'very good restaurant in its category.'

A Testament to Passion and Dedication

The team at Crocadon has expressed their deep gratitude for the Michelin star, acknowledging it as a reflection of the hard work and passion that has been invested into the establishment. Beyond its gastronomic brilliance, the restaurant is also acclaimed for its tranquil ambiance and innovative spin on traditional meals, such as the Sunday lunch.