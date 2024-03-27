Critical Injuries for Cheerleader Chiara Jones in Newark Hit-and-Run Sparks $150M Legal Action

Chiara Jones, an 18-year-old cheerleader from New Jersey, remains hospitalized with critical injuries weeks after a hit-and-run incident as she stepped off a bus following a cheerleading competition. The family has initiated legal action against the Newark Board of Education and other entities, claiming negligence contributed to the February 4 tragedy. The alleged driver, Mia’Jah Burton, faces multiple charges, including leaving the scene of an accident with serious bodily injuries.

Details of the Incident

The incident occurred as Jones was crossing the street after returning from a competition in Toms River, NJ. The school bus allegedly did not have its red flashing lights on nor its stop arm extended, which are critical safety measures to warn approaching vehicles. Lynch Law Firm, representing Jones’ family, suggests that the absence of these safety protocols and a lack of adequate supervision significantly increased the risk to Jones’ safety. The driver, Burton, reportedly fled the scene, leading to her arrest nearly a month later.

Legal and Medical Battle Ahead

Jones’ condition remains severe, with her family facing not only the emotional turmoil of her slow recovery but also the financial strain of medical bills and ongoing care costs. The Notice of Claim filed by the family seeks $150 million in damages, marking the beginning of what could be a prolonged legal struggle. With Jones still unable to walk or speak due to a traumatic brain injury, the case has attracted significant attention to the responsibilities of school systems and their contractors to ensure student safety.

Community and Family Response

The community has rallied around Jones and her family, highlighting the broader implications of the incident on student safety protocols and transportation practices within school districts. The case underscores the importance of stringent safety measures and the potentially devastating consequences of their neglect. As the legal process unfolds, the family remains hopeful for Jones’ recovery, clinging to moments of progress as signs of her fighting spirit.

This tragic event serves as a sobering reminder of the vulnerabilities students face and the paramount importance of adherence to safety protocols by all involved in their transport. As Jones battles for her recovery, the outcome of this legal action may bring about changes in how school transportation safety is addressed, potentially preventing future incidents of this nature.