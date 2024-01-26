Crazy Daisy Winter Blues Boutique: A Celebration of Utah's Local Businesses

The Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy, Utah, is about to transform into a bustling marketplace. On Saturday, January 27, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, the venue will host the Crazy Daisy Winter Blues Boutique. An extravaganza that promises to be much more than just a shopping spree, the event is a celebration of local enterprise and a testament to the creative spirit of Utah's small businesses.

Supporting Local Entrepreneurs

Organized by Amber Mackowiak, owner and founder of Crazy Daisy Productions, and operations manager Char Owen, the boutique will showcase over 65 local vendors. From handcrafted items and jewelry to clothing and home decor, the event promises attendees a diverse shopping experience. Beyond promoting local businesses, the boutique offers an avenue for families to enjoy a fun-filled day while supporting the local economy.

Exploring a Vibrant Marketplace

Attendees can look forward to an assortment of products, including seasonal home decor, holiday items, clothing, jewelry, crafts, and art. Food lovers will not be disappointed either. The event will feature Middle Eastern dishes, among other delectable treats. For those who appreciate unique items, there will be craft perfumes, felt art, bath and body products, and handcrafted wood kitchen tools.

Shopping for a Cause

While the Crazy Daisy Winter Blues Boutique promises a day of shopping and fun, it also has a philanthropic angle. The event will host a giveaway, and attendees mentioning Crazy Daisy on GTU will have their entries doubled. In this way, the event aims to encourage community participation and engagement, while also giving back to the society.