Crawley Borough Council Buys Property for New Affordable Housing

In a major step towards addressing local housing challenges, Crawley Borough Council has secured ownership of Longley House, a property situated in East Park, Crawley. The council’s plan is to demolish the existing edifice and replace it with a fresh housing development, boosting the local affordable housing stock and easing the strain on the housing waiting list.

Addressing Housing Shortage with New Development

The council’s master plan involves the construction of 121 flats on the site. A significant portion of these, 65 flats, will be marked for shared ownership, introducing a viable route to homeownership for many residents. The remaining 56 flats will be allocated for affordable rent, offering a lifeline to those currently struggling with housing costs.

Preventing Private Development

Through this initiative, the council aims to take advantage of the scarce brownfield land within the borough. In addition, the move is a strategic one, designed to prevent the property from falling into the hands of private developers. By retaining control of the site, the council ensures that the development will align with local housing needs and priorities.

Funding the Project

The acquisition of Longley House came at a price tag of £1.5 million. This expenditure was covered by Crawley Homes’ existing acquisitions budget, demonstrating the council’s commitment to investing in local housing solutions. Looking forward, additional grant funding will be sought to assist with the impending construction costs. The construction of the new homes is slated to commence later this year, marking a new chapter in Crawley’s housing landscape.