Crave's New Comedy Series 'The Office Movers' Begins Production in Etobicoke

Production on Crave's original series 'The Office Movers' has officially commenced in Etobicoke, Ontario, marking a significant milestone for creators Jermaine "Jae" Richards and Trevaunn "Trey" Richards. This collaboration with Bell Media and Counterfeit Pictures aims to bring a fresh and hilarious perspective on workplace dynamics, inspired by the creators' firsthand experiences.

From YouTube to Crave: The Journey of Jae and Trey

Jae and Trey Richards, widely recognized for their digital content creation under the 4YE banner, have officially transitioned from YouTube to television with their latest venture. The duo's unique comedic voice, honed over years of creating engaging online content, is set to resonate with a broader audience through this 6 x 30-minute comedy series. Their collaboration with Bell Media since 2015 has paved the way for this significant leap into mainstream media.

The Creative Minds Behind the Scenes

The series boasts a talented ensemble both in front and behind the camera. Alongside Jae and Trey, the cast includes Lucas Lopez-Vilet, Hassan Phills, WatswithAndy, and Jack Innain, with a special cameo by YouTube creator Jesse Sebastiani. The series' production team is equally impressive, featuring Clara Altimas as showrunner, Sebastian Cluer directing, and a writer's room rounded out by Allana Reoch. This collective expertise ensures that 'The Office Movers' will offer a unique blend of humor, character depth, and relatable workplace scenarios.

A Comedy Rooted in Reality

The inspiration behind 'The Office Movers' stems from Jae and Trey's real-life experiences working in their father's office moving company. This backdrop provided an untapped source of comedic material, from the vibrant personalities of clients and buyers to the diverse backgrounds of the movers themselves. With the series set in a world familiar yet unexplored by mainstream comedy, it promises to deliver an authentic, multicultural narrative that mirrors Toronto's rich diversity. The decision to shoot across two studio locations in Etobicoke further grounds the series in its real-world setting, adding to its authenticity.

As 'The Office Movers' embarks on its journey to entertain and resonate with audiences, it stands as a testament to the power of authentic storytelling. The series not only marks a significant milestone for Jae and Trey Richards but also highlights the evolving landscape of Canadian comedy. By blending real-life experiences with a multicultural perspective, 'The Office Movers' is poised to become a cherished addition to Crave's lineup of original content, representing a bold step forward for Canadian media representation.