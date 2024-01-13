en English
BNN Newsroom

Crackdown on Illegal Construction in Murree: A Step Towards Lawful Urbanization

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:49 pm EST
The Murree administration, under the stewardship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Capt. (retd) Qasim Ijaz, has initiated a stringent operation to tackle the issue of illegal construction activities in various regions of Murree. This operation was launched on the special directives of the Punjab Government and the Deputy Commissioner, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi.

Inspection and Operation

The ADCR conducted a comprehensive inspection on Friday night, covering areas such as Jhika Gali, Masiyari, Express Highway, Shawala, and Fourth View Road. The inspection was focused on assessing the details and extent of the ongoing operation against illegal construction. Capt. Ijaz emphasized that no form of illegal construction would be tolerated, and violators of the law would face stringent legal consequences.

Results of the Operation

The operation has led to the demolition of unlawful structures and the confiscation of construction materials. A construction ban has been imposed, prohibiting the import of building materials into Murree, thereby stymieing the growth of illegal construction activities.

Participants in the Operation

The Assistant Commissioner Murree, Captain (Retd) Abdul Wahab Khan, and officials from various departments including the Municipality, Police, Civil Defense were active participants during the operation. Their participation underscores the seriousness of the administration’s commitment to eradicating illegal construction.

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

