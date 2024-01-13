Crackdown on Illegal Construction in Murree: A Step Towards Lawful Urbanization

The Murree administration, under the stewardship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Capt. (retd) Qasim Ijaz, has initiated a stringent operation to tackle the issue of illegal construction activities in various regions of Murree. This operation was launched on the special directives of the Punjab Government and the Deputy Commissioner, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi.

Inspection and Operation

The ADCR conducted a comprehensive inspection on Friday night, covering areas such as Jhika Gali, Masiyari, Express Highway, Shawala, and Fourth View Road. The inspection was focused on assessing the details and extent of the ongoing operation against illegal construction. Capt. Ijaz emphasized that no form of illegal construction would be tolerated, and violators of the law would face stringent legal consequences.

Results of the Operation

The operation has led to the demolition of unlawful structures and the confiscation of construction materials. A construction ban has been imposed, prohibiting the import of building materials into Murree, thereby stymieing the growth of illegal construction activities.

Participants in the Operation

The Assistant Commissioner Murree, Captain (Retd) Abdul Wahab Khan, and officials from various departments including the Municipality, Police, Civil Defense were active participants during the operation. Their participation underscores the seriousness of the administration’s commitment to eradicating illegal construction.