CPI(M)’s Role in Punjab’s Turmoil: Insights from Brinda Karat’s Memoir

In her recent memoir, ‘An Education For Rita’, veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) leader, Brinda Karat, sheds light on the tumultuous decade of 1975-1985 in Punjab. The memoir is a riveting account of the party’s battle against the separatist movement for Khalistan, while also detailing the political landscape of the time.

Political Turmoil and the CPI(M)

One of the key observations in the memoir is that of Harkishan Singh Surjeet, another veteran CPI(M) leader. Surjeet pointed out the issue of Sikh extremist leaders finding sanctuary and support in Canada during the 1980s. Karat’s memoir provides an in-depth look at the CPI(M)’s strategy of politically isolating these extremists, rather than relying solely on forceful repression.

Allegations Against the Congress Party

Karat doesn’t hold back in criticizing the Congress party’s role in this situation. She alleges that the Congress attempted to manipulate separatist leaders to counter the Shiromani Akali Dal, the principal political force in Punjab. This move, according to Karat, only added fuel to the already raging fires of separatism.

International Factors and Communal Sentiments

The memoir also includes Surjeet’s criticism of the US administration’s role in the Punjab crisis. Furthermore, Karat mentions the involvement of the Hindu Suraksha Samiti, backed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), in stirring communal sentiments. These external influences, she suggests, contributed significantly to the overall political turmoil.

Operation Bluestar and its Aftermath

Recalling the aftermath of Operation Bluestar, and the violence following the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Karat notes the CPI(M)’s efforts to prevent attacks on Sikhs. The memoir recounts a personal experience where CPI(M) members, including Karat herself, intervened to safeguard Sikh-owned shops and homes from being targeted by mobs.

Through these accounts, Karat underscores the depth of communal hatred that can be incited and the crucial importance of standing against it. Her memoir serves as a stark reminder of the perils of exploiting religious sentiments for political gains.