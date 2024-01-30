CP Group and Taipei Economic & Cultural Office Acknowledge Mutuality with New Year Gathering

High-ranking officials from one of Thailand's largest conglomerates, CP Group, and the Taipei Economic & Cultural Office in Thailand, gathered in a display of ongoing cooperation and shared interests. The meeting took place at True Tower on Ratchada Road, underscoring the importance of the relationship between Taiwan and CP Group.

Business and Diplomacy Converge

Dr. Ong-ard Dejitthirat, advisor to the Office of the Senior Chairman of CP Group, extended a warm welcome to H.E. Chang Chun-Fu, the Representative of the Taipei Economic & Cultural Office in Thailand. Joining him were Ms. Vivian L.M. Lee, Director of the Information Division, Mr. Nick K. Ni, Director of the Economic Division, and Mr. Japan Pan, General Manager of China Airlines. The occasion was marked by a New Year celebration and business-related site visit.

Economic and Cultural Collaboration

This gathering is more than a mere courtesy visit. It represents the convergence of business and diplomatic sectors, emphasizing the mutual interests between CP Group and the Taipei Economic & Cultural Office. The presence of high-ranking officials from both sides implies potential discussion of economic, cultural, and business collaboration opportunities.

Strengthening Bonds

The meeting between CP Group and the Taipei Economic & Cultural Office underlines the significance of the relationship between Thailand and Taiwan. As two entities representing the economic and cultural interests of their respective regions, this amicable gathering suggests a promising future of cooperation and mutual growth.