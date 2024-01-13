en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:39 pm EST
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

In an ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) reports a persistent global threat with approximately 10,000 deaths still being reported each month. This figure, based on data from 50 countries, underscores the relentless menace of the virus, despite the world moving towards treating COVID-19 as an endemic illness.

The Underestimated Threat

The WHO’s Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove emphasizes that the actual count of deaths could be substantially higher due to underreporting in some nations. The figures for December revealed nearly 10,000 COVID deaths in Europe and the Americas alone. Concurrently, hospital admissions in the United States saw a surge of 56 percent last week from the previous month. Intensive Care Unit (ICU) admissions in Europe and the Americas also witnessed a spike of 62 percent compared to the previous month.

The JN 1 Variant and Long COVID

Dr. Eric Topol, founder and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, expressed concern about the new JN 1 variant. This variant carries over 30 new mutations in the spike protein, enhancing its infectiousness and its ability to bypass standard immune responses. Topol also highlighted the risk of long COVID and stressed the need for effective treatments. Criticizing the Biden administration, he said it was not doing enough to expedite research on treatments for long COVID.

Preventive Measures and the Global Impact

The WHO recommends continued vigilance, vaccination, mask-wearing, and well-ventilated indoor spaces to mitigate the risk of hospitalization or death. The organization reports a global uptick in respiratory diseases due to COVID-19, flu, rhinovirus, and pneumonia. In a special briefing held in Geneva, the WHO warned of the ongoing public health risks posed by the COVID-19 virus. The virus continues to circulate worldwide, with transmission estimates exceeding reported cases, suggesting that the pandemic’s scale could be significantly larger than known.

The cumulative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating, with more than 7 million people reported to the WHO as having died from the virus by the end of December 2023. As the battle against COVID-19 continues, the message from the WHO is clear: the pandemic is not over, and continued vigilance, coupled with effective public health measures, is critical to control the spread of the virus and prevent further fatalities.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
1 second ago
Boeing's Setback Opens Doors for China's Aviation Industry
When Bob Sauer settled down for a peaceful Sunday evening, he could scarcely have predicted the news that would disrupt the tranquility of his day. Events halfway across the globe in the aviation industry were about to thrust him into an unexpected whirlwind, a testament to the ripple effect that large corporations like Boeing can
Boeing's Setback Opens Doors for China's Aviation Industry
Mysterious Orange Hue of Afon Lwyd River in Pontypool Under Investigation
27 mins ago
Mysterious Orange Hue of Afon Lwyd River in Pontypool Under Investigation
Memory Technology Evolution: The Rise of CAMM and the Soldering Trend
30 mins ago
Memory Technology Evolution: The Rise of CAMM and the Soldering Trend
Apple Vision Pro: A Leap Into the Future with Exclusive Keynote App Features
8 mins ago
Apple Vision Pro: A Leap Into the Future with Exclusive Keynote App Features
Apple's Vision Pro Headset: A Mystery USB-C Adapter Sparks Curiosity
18 mins ago
Apple's Vision Pro Headset: A Mystery USB-C Adapter Sparks Curiosity
Joe Swash Weighs in on Children's Mobile Phone Use
27 mins ago
Joe Swash Weighs in on Children's Mobile Phone Use
Latest Headlines
World News
Jacob's Brew Cafe: Brewing Comfort for Cancer Patients
5 mins
Jacob's Brew Cafe: Brewing Comfort for Cancer Patients
Iowa Caucuses: The Launchpad of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Primary Race
7 mins
Iowa Caucuses: The Launchpad of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Primary Race
Scandal in the RFP: Unnamed MP Implicated in Recurring Stock Thefts
7 mins
Scandal in the RFP: Unnamed MP Implicated in Recurring Stock Thefts
Lyman and Sonnenberg Take Joint Lead in Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
8 mins
Lyman and Sonnenberg Take Joint Lead in Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
Donald Trump Ordered to Pay The New York Times in Legal Battle
9 mins
Donald Trump Ordered to Pay The New York Times in Legal Battle
Tre Hawkins Aims for a Stronger Season: A Focus on Mental Game
9 mins
Tre Hawkins Aims for a Stronger Season: A Focus on Mental Game
Over-Militarization: Is the West Heading Towards a Soviet-Style Decline?
12 mins
Over-Militarization: Is the West Heading Towards a Soviet-Style Decline?
Political Tension Rises in Lesotho as Opposition Leader's Security Withdrawn
14 mins
Political Tension Rises in Lesotho as Opposition Leader's Security Withdrawn
Historic Bronze for Lithuania at European Figure Skating Championships
17 mins
Historic Bronze for Lithuania at European Figure Skating Championships
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
5 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
8 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
9 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app