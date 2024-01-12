en English
BNN Newsroom

Courtleigh Hotel and Suites Unveils Major Renovation, Reaffirms Commitment to Jamaican Hospitality

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:45 pm EST
Courtleigh Hotel and Suites Unveils Major Renovation, Reaffirms Commitment to Jamaican Hospitality

The Courtleigh Hotel and Suites in Kingston, Jamaica, renowned for offering a unique blend of modern amenities and personalized service, has unveiled a significant refurbishment and rebranding initiative. The comprehensive renovation, worth over US$2 million, has breathed new life into the hotel, enhancing its commitment to delivering quintessential Jamaican hospitality.

Embracing Modern Elegance and Tradition

The 12-month project, initiated in December 2022, has seen extensive upgrades across the hotel’s facilities. Among the areas that have undergone a makeover are the hotel’s 127 guest rooms and suites, lobby, pool area, garden terrace, and the well-known Alexander’s Restaurant and Mingles Pub & Lounge. The hotel’s redesign, helmed by Jacqueline Hendrickson, has strategically infused contemporary elegance while preserving the property’s Jamaican essence.

Contributing to this elegant blend of modern and traditional aesthetics is renowned Jamaican designer Angelie Martin-Spencer. Her exquisite wallpaper designs embellish various areas of the hotel, providing guests with a tangible experience of the vibrant Jamaican culture.

Upgrades and Amenities for an Enhanced Guest Experience

Speaking on the renovations, Nicola Madden-Greig, Group Director of Marketing and Sales, emphasized that the upgrades were geared towards enhancing the overall guest experience. The hotel now boasts new services and amenities, such as smart TVs, a pillow menu, and complimentary international calls. A unique ‘Borrows Programme’ has also been introduced, allowing guests to borrow items they may have forgotten to pack.

General Manager Kate Hendrickson reiterated this sentiment, highlighting the hotel’s goal of providing an elegant and comfortable environment akin to a stylish home. She noted that these renovations are in line with the hotel’s commitment to personalized Jamaican hospitality, providing guests with an intimate and memorable experience.

A New Identity

Alongside the physical refurbishments, the hotel has introduced a new logo, brand identity, and tagline. These changes reflect the seamless blend of modern and traditional aesthetics that characterize the refreshed Courtleigh Hotel and Suites.

Located in the bustling business and leisure hub of New Kingston, the hotel’s prime location offers guests easy access to key attractions and essential services in Kingston. This strategic location, coupled with the hotel’s blend of modern amenities and personalized service, offers guests a unique and intimate experience reminiscent of Jamaica’s classic guesthouses and romantic inns.

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

