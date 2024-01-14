en English
BNN Newsroom

Court Denies Bail to Repeat Offender in Child Rape Case

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:39 pm EST
Court Denies Bail to Repeat Offender in Child Rape Case

A special court has refused to grant bail to an individual with a criminal past, underscoring the potential for reoffending and the pressure applied on victims. The case revolves around an incident from October 29, 2015, when two girls were accosted by an unknown man offering them sweets and ice cream. After their refusal and attempt to return home, the accused pursued, threatened, and subsequently raped them at an isolated site.

Arrest and Prosecution

The crime was reported to the Amboli police by the father of one of the victims, resulting in the apprehension of the accused. The defense challenged the prosecution’s credibility, arguing that the girls did not cry out or seek help and citing the accused’s schizophrenia treatment. However, the court dismissed this defense, noting that the medical report presented was dated post-crime, and the accused had not claimed mental illness during a previous conviction for a similar crime in 2021.

Charges Against the Accused

The accused has been indicted under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act for rape, criminal intimidation, kidnapping, and sexual offenses against minors. The court’s denial of bail highlights the seriousness of the offenses and the risk the accused poses to society.

Implications of the Verdict

The verdict underpins the gravity of sexual offenses and the court’s commitment to safeguard society from habitual offenders. It also underscores the need for victims of such heinous crimes to report them, leading to the apprehension and prosecution of the perpetrators. The case serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of minors and the imperative of their protection.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

