en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Couple’s Unexpected Remarriage After 17 Years and Divorce: A Real-Life ‘Successful Parent Trap’

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:54 pm EST
Couple’s Unexpected Remarriage After 17 Years and Divorce: A Real-Life ‘Successful Parent Trap’

In a heartwarming twist of fate reminiscent of the classic film ‘Parent Trap’, a divorced couple, Julie Shore and Scott Gaede, chose to remarry after 17 years of marriage, a significant period apart and a finalized divorce in 2018. This surprising turn of events, which their daughters jovially dubbed a ‘successful parent trap’, has delighted their family and followers on social media, where their journey has been chronicled and gathered millions of views.

A Chance Encounter

Shore and Gaede first crossed paths over 25 years ago. Their relationship blossomed into a marriage that lasted nearly two decades before they decided to part ways in 2014. Their divorce was finalized in 2018, marking the end of an era. However, fate had a different plan. The COVID-19 pandemic played a crucial role in bringing Scott back into the family’s life. In an unexpected turn of events, they found themselves spending more time together, rekindling their lost connection.

Reconciliation and Renewed Commitments

The couple embarked on a trip to the Pacific Northwest, using the time to reflect on their past and discuss their future. This journey was a turning point in their relationship, leading them to consider the possibility of a second chance. They purchased a new house together, symbolizing their decision to reunite as a family.

Witnessing Love Rekindled

Their daughters, witnesses to the dissolution of their parents’ marriage, found themselves in a unique position. They watched their parents fall in love again, a process they described as ‘exciting and different’. The girls expressed the comfort they felt, knowing that their parents had been fine on their own but had chosen to be together because this time, things were truly different.

This unique tale of reconciliation emphasizes the enduring nature of love and the possibility of second chances in relationships. More than just a ‘successful parent trap’, it is a testament to the fact that despite life’s challenges and changes, opportunities for renewed romance and commitments can emerge, leading to a new chapter of joy and optimism.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
4 mins ago
Family Tensions Rise as Chloe Goodman Spotted Amid Kyle Walker Paternity Fallout
In a surprising turn of events, Chloe Goodman, a well-known personality from ‘Ex On The Beach’, was seen looking noticeably tense in Brighton, amid an escalating family feud over the paternity of her sister Lauryn Goodman’s children. The revelation that Manchester City defender Kyle Walker is the father of Lauryn’s children has reportedly put a
Family Tensions Rise as Chloe Goodman Spotted Amid Kyle Walker Paternity Fallout
YouTube Sensations, The ACE Family's Catherine and Austin McBroom Announce Divorce
56 mins ago
YouTube Sensations, The ACE Family's Catherine and Austin McBroom Announce Divorce
Substantial Funding Boosts Medical Research: Unraveling Diseases and Genetics
1 hour ago
Substantial Funding Boosts Medical Research: Unraveling Diseases and Genetics
Church Honors Martyrs Amid Ongoing Christian Persecution Worldwide
7 mins ago
Church Honors Martyrs Amid Ongoing Christian Persecution Worldwide
AI-Powered Roller Shoes: The Next Step in Personal Mobility
12 mins ago
AI-Powered Roller Shoes: The Next Step in Personal Mobility
Consumer Advocates Highlight Potential Harms of CES 2024 Products
50 mins ago
Consumer Advocates Highlight Potential Harms of CES 2024 Products
Latest Headlines
World News
NWA Wrestler Blk Jeez's Comeback Delayed Following Carjacking Incident
21 seconds
NWA Wrestler Blk Jeez's Comeback Delayed Following Carjacking Incident
NWA Power Episodes to Air on The CW's Streaming App from February 6
28 seconds
NWA Power Episodes to Air on The CW's Streaming App from February 6
PM Modi Honors Swami Vivekananda's Legacy During Nashik Visit
1 min
PM Modi Honors Swami Vivekananda's Legacy During Nashik Visit
Houston Guy Steps Down as Wall High School's Head Football Coach: End of an Era
1 min
Houston Guy Steps Down as Wall High School's Head Football Coach: End of an Era
Republican Rivals Tread Lightly on Trump's Legal Woes Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
2 mins
Republican Rivals Tread Lightly on Trump's Legal Woes Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Former President Trump Barred from Closing Speech in Fraud Trial
2 mins
Former President Trump Barred from Closing Speech in Fraud Trial
Mark Andrews' Potential Comeback: A Boost for the Ravens' Playoff Journey
5 mins
Mark Andrews' Potential Comeback: A Boost for the Ravens' Playoff Journey
Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson Opens Up on Terminal Cancer Diagnosis
7 mins
Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson Opens Up on Terminal Cancer Diagnosis
Speaker Mike Johnson Upholds Bipartisan Deal, Defying Party's Right Flank
8 mins
Speaker Mike Johnson Upholds Bipartisan Deal, Defying Party's Right Flank
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
28 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
3 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
6 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app