BNN Newsroom

Country Singer Jelly Roll Steps Up for ‘5K by May’ Challenge and Fentanyl Advocacy

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:31 am EST
On the cusp of the new year, country-pop singer Jelly Roll, born Jason Bradley DeFord, has announced his commitment to a challenge that’s as much about personal growth as it is about community. This challenge, termed ‘5K By May,’ is an initiative started by comedians Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura, intended to inspire others, particularly fellow comedians, to participate in a 5K race they’re organizing.

Chasing Fitness and Fellowship

Known for his raw lyrics and deeply personal commentary on life’s struggles, Jelly Roll has been open about his battles with weight loss and addiction. Once weighing over 500 pounds, he has already shed a significant 200 pounds. His current focus, however, extends beyond the scales. It’s about overall happiness, wellness, and improved mental health. It’s this perspective that has led him to accept the ‘5K By May’ challenge.

Sharing his determination to participate in an Instagram video, Jelly Roll outlined his plan of walking daily with his dog as a training method. The 39-year-old singer’s commitment to this challenge is an inspiring testament to his resolve and motivation.

Comics, Challenges, and Charitable Causes

The ‘5K By May’ initiative isn’t just about personal fitness goals. Kreischer and Segura have turned this into an event that is drawing interest from various comedians. They’re planning to sell tickets, turning the challenge into a celebratory party where the proceeds will go to charity.

At its core, ‘5K By May’ is about community and camaraderie. It’s about laughing together, sweating together, and supporting each other in the pursuit of a healthier lifestyle.

Jelly Roll’s Advocacy

In addition to his commitment to fitness, Jelly Roll has been using his platform to advocate for understanding and compassion towards drug addicts. He recently addressed US lawmakers, speaking about the impact of fentanyl on Americans. He emphasized the severity of the drug overdose crisis, likening the number of daily overdose deaths to the hypothetical crash of a 737 plane.

Jelly Roll’s participation in the ‘5K By May’ is more than just a personal fitness goal. It’s a statement of solidarity, a testament to his resilience, and a validation of his ongoing journey towards better health and happiness.

