Costco’s New Breakfast Sandwich: A Worthy Rival to Starbucks’ Iconic Breakfast Treat?

Today’s retail landscape is ruled by giants like Costco, known for its diverse selection of exclusive products. From Kirkland Signature Orange Chicken to alcoholic beverages, Kasia’s pierogies, bacon, Jongga Kimchi, rotisserie chicken, falafel, to Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, Costco has a product for every palate. Recently, the retail titan introduced its new frozen Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwiches, stirring a buzz amongst shoppers with its uncanny resemblance to Starbucks’ Double Smoked Bacon, Egg & Cheddar sandwiches.

Costco vs Starbucks: A Delicious Duel

Professional taste tester Zoe Strozewski decided to put the similarity to test, comparing the two sandwiches side by side. It was found that while the Kirkland version fell short in delivering the punch of smoke, salt, and pork found in the Starbucks sandwich, it still offered good value for its price. The Starbucks sandwich, with a more authentic croissant bun, a stronger bacon flavor, and a higher calorie count, costs $6.13 per sandwich.

Costco’s Kirkland Signature Sandwich: A Worthy Contender

Despite trailing behind in taste, the Kirkland sandwich didn’t fail to impress. Boasting fewer calories, a less flaky but satisfying bun, and thinner bacon, the Kirkland sandwich costs about $2 per sandwich, providing eight for $15.99. This price-performance ratio makes the Kirkland sandwich a worthy contender in this delicious duel.

Should You Make the Switch?

While the differences between the sandwiches are distinct, the Kirkland sandwich still spells a good deal for its price. Strozewski suggested that for the substantial savings, it might be worth switching from the Starbucks version to the Kirkland one. After all, who can resist a good bargain that doesn’t compromise too much on taste?