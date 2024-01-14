en English
BNN Newsroom

Costco’s New Breakfast Sandwich: A Worthy Rival to Starbucks’ Iconic Breakfast Treat?

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:34 pm EST
Costco’s New Breakfast Sandwich: A Worthy Rival to Starbucks’ Iconic Breakfast Treat?

Today’s retail landscape is ruled by giants like Costco, known for its diverse selection of exclusive products. From Kirkland Signature Orange Chicken to alcoholic beverages, Kasia’s pierogies, bacon, Jongga Kimchi, rotisserie chicken, falafel, to Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, Costco has a product for every palate. Recently, the retail titan introduced its new frozen Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwiches, stirring a buzz amongst shoppers with its uncanny resemblance to Starbucks’ Double Smoked Bacon, Egg & Cheddar sandwiches.

Costco vs Starbucks: A Delicious Duel

Professional taste tester Zoe Strozewski decided to put the similarity to test, comparing the two sandwiches side by side. It was found that while the Kirkland version fell short in delivering the punch of smoke, salt, and pork found in the Starbucks sandwich, it still offered good value for its price. The Starbucks sandwich, with a more authentic croissant bun, a stronger bacon flavor, and a higher calorie count, costs $6.13 per sandwich.

Costco’s Kirkland Signature Sandwich: A Worthy Contender

Despite trailing behind in taste, the Kirkland sandwich didn’t fail to impress. Boasting fewer calories, a less flaky but satisfying bun, and thinner bacon, the Kirkland sandwich costs about $2 per sandwich, providing eight for $15.99. This price-performance ratio makes the Kirkland sandwich a worthy contender in this delicious duel.

Should You Make the Switch?

While the differences between the sandwiches are distinct, the Kirkland sandwich still spells a good deal for its price. Strozewski suggested that for the substantial savings, it might be worth switching from the Starbucks version to the Kirkland one. After all, who can resist a good bargain that doesn’t compromise too much on taste?

BNN Newsroom
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

