Costa Group Shareholders Approve $1.5 Billion Takeover Offer from Paine Schwartz-Led Consortium

Shareholders of Costa Group, a renowned Australian fruit and vegetable company, have cast their votes, overwhelmingly endorsing a takeover bid by a consortium helmed by U.S. private equity firm, Paine Schwartz Partners. Despite objections from some shareholders who deemed the offer insufficient, the proposal, quantified at $1.5 billion, received firm approval. This valuation corresponds to a purchase price of $3.20 per share.

Previous Offer and Reduction

Formerly, the offer stood at a higher value of $1.6 billion. However, in September, the Costa board agreed to a reduction of $100 million. This decision drew criticism from some quarters, as shareholders expressed their discontent over the perceived 'lowball' offer.

Consortium Composition

The consortium leading the takeover bid is not a lone entity. Alongside Paine Schwartz Partners, it includes Driscoll's, a notable Californian berry company, and Canadian pension fund British Columbia Investment Management Corporation.

Chairman's Response to Criticism

Neil Chatfield, the chairman of Costa, while understanding of the criticisms, made it clear that the offer price fell within the independent expert Kroll's valuation range of $2.62 to $3.28 per share. He further highlighted the fact that the sharemarket had not granted the company an appropriately high valuation before the takeover proposal. It is noteworthy that the share prices had previously soared to $6.90 in late 2018.

In a recent development, Costa Group Holdings Ltd shareholders voted in favor of the proposed acquisition by Paine Schwartz Partners and Driscoll's, with a remarkable 98.35% of votes cast in favor of the scheme resolution. However, the scheme is still pending court approval at a hearing scheduled on 7th February.