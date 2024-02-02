Cornerback Sam Webb Returns to Las Vegas Raiders: A Shot at Redemption

Cornerback Sam Webb is getting a second shot with the Las Vegas Raiders, the team that gave him his start in the NFL. Webb was re-signed on a one-year, $985,000 reserve/future contract in January 2024, offering him a chance to return to the form he displayed during his rookie season in 2022.

A Promising Start

Webb's NFL journey began as an undrafted free agent with the Raiders. Despite being a newcomer, he made significant contributions during his rookie season, playing in every game and starting in three. His efforts didn't go unnoticed, particularly during a four-week stretch where the Raiders scored a 3-1 record.

A Brief Hiatus

Despite his promising start, Webb was waived by the Raiders in August. He spent a brief period on their practice squad before being signed by the Carolina Panthers. However, his playing time with the Panthers was limited, marking a low point in his budding career.

A Second Chance

Webb's return to the Raiders doesn't just mark a homecoming; it's a chance to reignite his career. The 25-year-old cornerback has the potential to become a key player in the Raiders' defense for the 2024 season. The NFL Scouting Combine, scheduled for February 27 to March 4, 2024, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, and the NFL Draft, set to be in Detroit from April 25-27, 2024, with the Raiders holding the No. 13 overall pick, will set the stage for Webb's pivotal year.