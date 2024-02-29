Cork City FC Partners with The Corner Flag for Enhanced Match Day Experience

Cork City FC has initiated an innovative venture with The Corner Flag bar at Turners Cross, aiming to revolutionize the match day atmosphere for its fans. Supporters are now afforded the opportunity to book an exclusive outdoor area through the Cork City FC website, which offers a vantage point overlooking the pitch, complete with food and drinks. This collaboration underscores the club's commitment to enhancing fan experience during the 2024 season.

Revolutionizing the Spectator Experience

Under this new arrangement, ticket holders will be treated to five drinks and finger food served during half-time, all while enjoying the game from a unique pitch-side perspective. The Corner Flag stands out as the only venue near the club's home grounds that provides such an immersive viewing experience. "The outside area of The Corner Flag has a remarkable pitch-side view of Turners Cross, and we are delighted to be able to enhance the fans' experience," remarked Anthony O'Sullivan, Cork City FC's Commercial Director. Stephen Heaphy, owner of The Corner Flag, also expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting the pub's prime views and the vibrant match day atmosphere it fosters.

Match Day Turnout and Ticket Information

The inaugural night of the season saw an impressive turnout of over 5,600 fans at Turners Cross, with Cork City FC facing off against Kerry FC for the first time. Anticipation is high for the upcoming match against UCD, with the club expecting a large crowd of supporters. Tickets for the exclusive outdoor area are priced at €50 and are available for the home game against UCD on Friday, March 1. This initiative not only promises an enhanced match day experience but also strengthens the bond between the club and its fervent supporters.

Looking Ahead

As Cork City FC and The Corner Flag bar embark on this collaborative venture, the future looks bright for enhancing fan engagement and creating memorable match day experiences. This partnership exemplifies how innovative thinking and community collaboration can elevate the spectator experience, setting a precedent for other clubs to follow. With the enthusiastic response from fans and the unique offering of an immersive viewing experience, this initiative is poised to become a staple of Cork City FC's match days.