Cope Tiger 2024: US, Thailand, Singapore Launch Joint Air Exercise with F-35 Squadron Arrival

On Thursday, March 7, a significant development in military collaboration unfolded as the first squadron of four F-35 aircraft from Alaska landed at the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) Wing 1 in Nakhon Ratchasima. This marks a pivotal moment for the "Cope Tiger 2024" multilateral exercise, a key training operation that draws participation from the air forces of Thailand, Singapore, and the United States. With another four F-35s expected to join, the squadron will bolster the exercise's capabilities and strategic importance in Southeast Asia.

Advertisment

Evolution of Cope Tiger

Since its inception in the Philippines in 1983, the Cope Tiger exercise has evolved significantly. Initially known as "Air ThaiSing" between Thailand and Singapore, and "Cope Thunder" between Thailand and the US, the exercise relocated to Nakhon Ratchasima in 1995 due to natural disasters and political tensions in the Philippines. Since then, it has been known as "Cope Tiger" and has played a crucial role in enhancing regional security and military cooperation among its participating nations.

This year's Cope Tiger exercise, scheduled from March 18 to 29, promises an intensive training program covering field operations across Nakhon Ratchasima, Lopburi, and Udon Thani. Additionally, the exercise will feature civil affairs and cultural exchange activities, including engagements at Nakhon Ratchasima's Ban Krok Duean Ha School on March 21 and Lopburi's Chai Badan Air Weapons Training Range on March 26. These activities underscore the exercise's commitment to fostering goodwill and understanding among the participating nations beyond the realm of military training.