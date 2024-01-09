COP28 Ends with Historic, Yet Contested Agreement on Fossil Fuel Transition

The curtain fell on the COP28 climate talks in Dubai with a historic yet contentious agreement making headlines. Almost 200 countries came together to make the first explicit call in the COP’s three-decade history for a transition away from burning fossil fuels, with an accelerated shift envisioned before 2030. However, the jubilation of this remarkable consensus was tempered by concessions made to oil-rich Gulf states, allowing the continued use of fossil fuels during the transition phase. This reflected the world’s ongoing dependency on oil and coal, casting a shadow of skepticism over the celebrated accord.

The Speedy Resolution and Lingering Discontent

The final plenary of the conference was rapidly concluded by COP28 President Sultan Ahmed al Jaber. However, the swift closure led to dissatisfaction among the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS). The representatives of these vulnerable nations were conspicuously absent from the room when the agreement was gavelled, raising questions about the inclusivity of the process. These behind-the-scenes negotiations saw U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry and other officials engaging with Saudi representatives to secure the deal, a fact that did nothing to assuage the discontent.

Questioning the Practicality of Commitments

The commitments made at COP28 were met with skepticism regarding their practicality. Energy intensity reduction and carbon capture technologies were painted as unlikely to meet the ambitious expectations set out. As we look forward to the next session of COP to be hosted by Azerbaijan, concerns regarding geopolitical tensions and human rights issues have begun to surface.

A Farewell and a Future Challenge

The COP28 also marked the end of an era with the retirement of Chinese climate envoy Xie Zhenhua. His emotional farewell with John Kerry underscored their collaborative efforts over the years, even as the broader competitive climate between China and the United States persisted. With the appointment of Azerbaijani Ecology Minister Mukhtar Babayev as president of the upcoming United Nations COP29 climate summit, the world watches apprehensively, hoping for a stronger commitment to the global climate crisis, even as it grapples with the complexities of a petrostate hosting the summit.