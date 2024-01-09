en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

COP28 Ends with Historic, Yet Contested Agreement on Fossil Fuel Transition

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:35 pm EST
COP28 Ends with Historic, Yet Contested Agreement on Fossil Fuel Transition

The curtain fell on the COP28 climate talks in Dubai with a historic yet contentious agreement making headlines. Almost 200 countries came together to make the first explicit call in the COP’s three-decade history for a transition away from burning fossil fuels, with an accelerated shift envisioned before 2030. However, the jubilation of this remarkable consensus was tempered by concessions made to oil-rich Gulf states, allowing the continued use of fossil fuels during the transition phase. This reflected the world’s ongoing dependency on oil and coal, casting a shadow of skepticism over the celebrated accord.

The Speedy Resolution and Lingering Discontent

The final plenary of the conference was rapidly concluded by COP28 President Sultan Ahmed al Jaber. However, the swift closure led to dissatisfaction among the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS). The representatives of these vulnerable nations were conspicuously absent from the room when the agreement was gavelled, raising questions about the inclusivity of the process. These behind-the-scenes negotiations saw U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry and other officials engaging with Saudi representatives to secure the deal, a fact that did nothing to assuage the discontent.

Questioning the Practicality of Commitments

The commitments made at COP28 were met with skepticism regarding their practicality. Energy intensity reduction and carbon capture technologies were painted as unlikely to meet the ambitious expectations set out. As we look forward to the next session of COP to be hosted by Azerbaijan, concerns regarding geopolitical tensions and human rights issues have begun to surface.

A Farewell and a Future Challenge

The COP28 also marked the end of an era with the retirement of Chinese climate envoy Xie Zhenhua. His emotional farewell with John Kerry underscored their collaborative efforts over the years, even as the broader competitive climate between China and the United States persisted. With the appointment of Azerbaijani Ecology Minister Mukhtar Babayev as president of the upcoming United Nations COP29 climate summit, the world watches apprehensively, hoping for a stronger commitment to the global climate crisis, even as it grapples with the complexities of a petrostate hosting the summit.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
1 hour ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
In an unprecedented achievement, Saudi Arabia has emerged as the leading force in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region for venture investment in 2023. According to the venture data platform MAGNiTT, the Kingdom secured a significant 52 percent share of the total venture investment in the region, a considerable leap from the 31
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Allegations of Abuse and Torture Surface Against Leader of Synagogue Church of all Nations
3 hours ago
Allegations of Abuse and Torture Surface Against Leader of Synagogue Church of all Nations
Human Activities: The Silent Extinction of Over 1,300 Bird Species
3 hours ago
Human Activities: The Silent Extinction of Over 1,300 Bird Species
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
1 hour ago
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
1 hour ago
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Public Poll on Dismissal of Minister Blade Nzimande Following Allegations
2 hours ago
Public Poll on Dismissal of Minister Blade Nzimande Following Allegations
Latest Headlines
World News
Walgreens Pivots Towards Health Care: An Insight into CEO Tim Wentworth's Strategy
53 seconds
Walgreens Pivots Towards Health Care: An Insight into CEO Tim Wentworth's Strategy
Mulling Over Trump's Potential Vice-Presidential Pick in GOP Nomination Race
2 mins
Mulling Over Trump's Potential Vice-Presidential Pick in GOP Nomination Race
Expert Advise and New Study Shed Light on Sinus Problem Treatments
2 mins
Expert Advise and New Study Shed Light on Sinus Problem Treatments
Indian Opposition Bloc Faces Internal Challenges and Strategic Decisions Ahead of 2024 Elections
2 mins
Indian Opposition Bloc Faces Internal Challenges and Strategic Decisions Ahead of 2024 Elections
Trump Warns of World War III, Addresses Capitol Riot in Iowa Campaign
2 mins
Trump Warns of World War III, Addresses Capitol Riot in Iowa Campaign
UK Maternity Care Crisis: Suicide Emerges as Leading Cause of Death for New Mothers
3 mins
UK Maternity Care Crisis: Suicide Emerges as Leading Cause of Death for New Mothers
Metropolis Healthcare Registers 12% YoY Revenue Growth in Q3FY24
3 mins
Metropolis Healthcare Registers 12% YoY Revenue Growth in Q3FY24
Bristol Myers Squibb's CEO Chris Boerner Reveals New Strategic Direction Amidst Major Acquisitions
5 mins
Bristol Myers Squibb's CEO Chris Boerner Reveals New Strategic Direction Amidst Major Acquisitions
'Dancing On Ice': Miles Nazaire's Transformation and Holly Willoughby's Return
8 mins
'Dancing On Ice': Miles Nazaire's Transformation and Holly Willoughby's Return
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
20 mins
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
1 hour
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
1 hour
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
1 hour
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
2 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
6 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
7 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app