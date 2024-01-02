en English
BNN Newsroom

Cooling Triangle Housing Market Offers Better Options for Homebuyers

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:04 pm EST
The Triangle’s housing market in North Carolina, encompassing vibrant cities like Raleigh, Durham, and Cary, witnesses a significant cooldown from the scorching peak prices of June 2022. The median home price in Raleigh now stands at $384,000, manifesting a 6.3% decrease over the previous year. This shift is weaving a more favorable tapestry for homebuyers, as properties linger on the market for longer durations, and a broader spectrum of homes is in the offering.

‘Price Point’: A Window into Realty Market

In an innovative column christened ‘Price Point’ by The News & Observer, readers are served weekly insights into the local real estate market. The column showcases three homes around the same price point, scattered across different locations within the Triangle. This unique approach illuminates the variance in what buyers can secure for their money in diverse areas.

What Can Your Money Buy?

Examples that elucidate this variance are a ranch-style home in Raleigh, a farmhouse-style abode in Durham, and an upgraded townhouse in Cary. The Raleigh home, listed at $330,000 after a $15,000 price reduction, the Durham farmhouse and the Cary townhouse have been gracing the market for over 75 days. These properties are being advertised with price cuts reflecting the current market trends.

Stay Updated with ‘On the Market’

The News & Observer also curates a weekly real estate newsletter, ‘On the Market,’ to keep its readers abreast with the latest reverberations in the Triangle real estate scene. This shift in the real estate market, favoring buyers, resonates with the broader trends seen in other states, like Utah, where similar cooldowns and buyer-friendly conditions are being observed.

BNN Newsroom
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

