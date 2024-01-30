Convicted Felon Ortexis Ramos Sentenced for Unlawful Firearm Possession

Ortexis Ramos, a 34-year-old man from Bridgeport, Connecticut, was sentenced to six years in federal prison for the unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon. The sentence, handed down by U.S. District Judge Omar A. Williams in Hartford, includes three years of supervised release following the prison term. Ramos was a passenger in an unregistered vehicle and attempted to flee during a police stop on September 16, 2022, but was apprehended shortly after.

Discovery of the Firearm

A Taurus G2C 9mm semiautomatic handgun with a high-capacity magazine and 9mm ammunition was discovered on Ramos during the arrest. His status as a convicted felon prohibits him from legally possessing any firearms or ammunition. Ramos was on state parole at the time of the arrest.

Past Criminal Record

Ramos had a previous murder conviction from 2005 for which he served 25 years in prison. This conviction marked him as a felon, making it illegal for him to possess firearms or ammunition. Despite this, he was found in possession of the 9mm semiautomatic handgun, a clear violation of federal law.

Ramos Guilty Plea

On November 1, 2023, Ramos entered a guilty plea to the charge. This plea led to his sentencing to six years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Ramos' case serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of unlawful firearm possession, especially for convicted felons.