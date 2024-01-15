en English
BNN Newsroom

Conveyancing Association Revamps Best Practice Guide, Aims for Enhanced Home Moving Experience

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:51 am EST
In an effort to improve the conveyancing process, the Conveyancing Association (CA) has released an updated version of its Estate Agent Best Practice Guide. The guide, which was initially launched in December 2014, serves as a roadmap for enhancing communication between estate agents and conveyancers. Although not mandatory, it offers valuable insights and practices to raise the bar for customer satisfaction during the transaction process.

Technological Advancements and Best Practices

The updated guide incorporates new sections addressing recent advancements and changes in the process. It highlights the impact of technological advancements, underscores the importance of providing Material Information at the onset of the property sale and purchase process, and delves into the use of Digital-ID for client identification verification. The guide also outlines effective communication strategies, timelines, and methodologies for sharing updates throughout the transaction.

Collaborative Efforts and Timely Exchanges

Recognizing the critical role of collaboration, the revised guide reinforces the importance of structured progress updates and commitments to timely responses. It stresses on collaborative efforts between conveyancers and agents to ensure successful exchanges and completions. These recommendations aim to streamline the conveyancing process and enhance the overall customer experience.

Enhancing Understanding of Conveyancing

Beth Rudolf, director of delivery at the Conveyancing Association, reiterated the significance of the relationship between conveyancers and agents. Following the guidelines, she believes, can strengthen the bond between these two key players, improve understanding of conveyancing, and ultimately contribute to a positive home moving experience. The updated guide is a testament to CA’s commitment to fostering better working practices and elevating the conveyancing process.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

