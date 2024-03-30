Convent High School Triumphs in 9th National Secondary Schools Literacy Quiz in Dominica

The Rotary Club of Dominica officially announced the winners of the 9th Annual National Secondary Schools Literacy Quiz Competition, held on March 22nd, 2024. Convent High School, represented by Mia Joseph and Sienna Andrew, clinched the victory, demonstrating superior literacy skills and knowledge throughout the competition. Their achievement earned them not only recognition but also valuable educational resources, including laptops and training guides.

Advertisment

Competition Highlights

The event, themed "Building Strong Communities through Literacy," saw impressive participation from schools across the nation, with Convent High School emerging victorious. The runners-up, Lucas Sorhaindo and Jonathan Theophille from St. Mary's Academy, and third-place winners, Lydia Charles and Saffina Prosper from Dominica Grammar School, also received accolades and technology prizes for their schools. This competition underscores the importance of literacy in youth development and fosters a spirit of academic excellence among students.

Gratitude and Acknowledgments

Advertisment

The Rotary Club of Dominica expressed its heartfelt gratitude towards the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development, educators, parents, and students for their dedication and hard work leading to the event's success. Special thanks were extended to the sponsors, including the Rotary Club of Tortola and local businesses, for their generous contributions. Their support played a crucial role in the execution and impact of this literacy initiative.

About the Rotary Club of Dominica

Since its establishment on July 1, 1974, the Rotary Club of Dominica has been an active member of District 7030, which encompasses various territories from St. Kitts to Suriname. The club is committed to embracing diversity and inclusion, leveraging different skills and perspectives to achieve greater reach and impact in its community service endeavors. This literacy competition is one of many projects aimed at fostering learning and inspiring widespread reading among the youth.

The success of the 9th Annual National Secondary Schools Literacy Quiz Competition not only celebrates the academic achievements of the participating students but also highlights the Rotary Club of Dominica's ongoing commitment to community development through education. As the winners and participants return to their schools, they carry with them not just their awards, but an enriched understanding of literacy's power to build stronger communities.