BNN Newsroom

Controversy Surrounds Oldwell House Extension in Dummer Amid Neighbors’ Objections

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:50 am EST
An extension development plan at Oldwell House in Up Street, Dummer, has sparked controversy, as objections from local residents came to light during a meeting of the development control committee on January 10. The proposal, put forward by Dummer Parish Council chairman Julian Greenwood Jones, includes the construction of a single-story front and side extension to his residence, as well as an expansion of a basement garage.

Numerous Objections Raised

Planning officers reported receiving eight letters of objection, primarily highlighting concerns regarding the potential impact of the construction on the character of the conservation area. Jeffrey Northam, a neighbor and speaker at the meeting, voiced concerns that the proposal could significantly alter the established building line, affect the landscape’s visual aesthetic, and impact local trees. He also hinted at a possible conflict of interest, given that Jones, the proposer of the plan, is also the chairman of the parish council, which did not object to the plan.

Planning Officers Recommend Approval

Despite the objections, the planning officers recommended the approval of the project, asserting that it would not have an adverse effect on the street scene or the conservation area. Councillor Michael Howard-Sorrell echoed this assessment, stating that the project’s impact would be minimal. Consequently, he moved to approve the plan.

Controversy Lingers

While the development plan for Oldwell House has been given the green light, the controversy surrounding it remains. The objections raised by the neighbors, coupled with the potential conflict of interest, could lead to further debate and dispute in the future. As the construction begins, only time will tell if the project will indeed have a minimal impact, as the planning officers and Councillor Howard-Sorrell predict.

BNN Newsroom
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

BNN Newsroom

