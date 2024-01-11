Controversy Over ‘Seal Scarer’ Device at Scottish Fish Farms

In a move to protect its farmed salmon from predatory seals, Scottish salmon farming company, Loch Duart, has installed a new device known as targeted acoustic startle technology (TAST). However, this technology is stirring controversy due to rising concerns over its potential harm to protected cetacean species such as dolphins and whales.

Seal Scaring Technology Sparks Controversy

Don Staniford of Scamon Scotland is among the critics arguing that the use of TAST at fish farming sites could result in hearing damage and stress in marine mammals, thereby violating animal protection laws. They propose alternative protective methods like the use of stronger nets. TAST operates using a sound similar to a dog whistle and is currently being assessed for its impact on cetaceans.

GenusWave, the manufacturer of TAST, insists that the technology is harmless to both cetaceans and salmon, and is in compliance with the US Marine Mammal Protection Act. The public body for nature conservation in Scotland, NatureScot, granted a research license to GenusWave to test TAST at Loch Duart sites.

Questioning the Ethicality of Fish Farming Practices

Loch Duart claims to prioritize both fish welfare and environmental management. However, footage obtained by Staniford shows a TAST device and dead fish at one of the company’s farms. These findings bring the ethicality of the farming practices of Loch Duart under scrutiny.

The salmon from Loch Duart is sold by premium retailers such as Selfridges and featured in dishes served by celebrity chefs, despite ongoing concerns about the sustainability and welfare of farmed salmon. Incidentally, Selfridges had to retract false claims about the sustainability of Loch Duart salmon from its store following regulatory intervention.

The Delicate Balance: Protecting Farmed Fish vs. Welfare of Wild Marine Life

This case illuminates the ethical questions around finding a balance between protecting farmed fish and ensuring the welfare of wild marine life. It offers a cautionary tale about the possible consequences of introducing new technologies into delicate ecosystems without fully understanding their potential impacts. As the debate continues, it underscores the pressing need for a comprehensive and balanced approach to protecting both farmed and wild marine life.