Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Thumbprint Will of Late Nigerian Singer Mohbad

Joseph Aloba, father of late Nigerian singer Mohbad, has expressed shock and disbelief over the existence of a thumbprint will purportedly belonging to his son. In an interview on TVC, Joseph found it implausible that his 26-year-old graduate son would have a thumbprint will instead of one bearing his signature. He accused a woman named Wunmi and her lawyer of using Mohbad's finger to thumbprint the document posthumously.

Advertisment

A Denial from Mohbad's Management

Mohbad's management team, however, has released a statement on the late singer's Instagram page, refuting the existence of any such will or thumb-printed document. The team insists that the artist died without making any provisions on how his assets should be distributed. In the meantime, all accounts owned by Mohbad have been placed on a Post No Debit order until the resolution of internal disputes.

A Voice of Support

Advertisment

Nigerian singer Cynthia Morgan has risen in support of Mohbad's father, criticizing those who are bullying him and questioning the authenticity of his account. She voiced skepticism about the management's dismissal of the claims and proposed that a grieving father would not lie about such matters. Drawing a parallel with a hypothetical situation involving a wealthy man's daughter-in-law and DNA claims, she implied that power dynamics could influence the handling of such cases.

A Controversial Will Spurring Public Reactions

The news of the will bearing Mohbad's thumbprints instead of a signature has sparked reactions from the public on social media, raising suspicion and confusion within the family. The controversy surrounding the will has cast a shadow over the tragic death of the 26-year-old singer, with the public eagerly awaiting the resolution of this unexpected dispute.