Controversial Redevelopment Plan for Redondo Beach Power Plant Site: A New Urban Utopia or a Legal Minefield?

A new dawn beckons for the 49-acre site at 1100 North Harbor Drive, Redondo Beach – once the home to the 116-year-old AES Redondo Beach power plant. The power plant is now silent, and in its place, Beverly Hills developer Leo Pustilnikov has grand plans for a mixed-use development. In a move that has stirred controversy within the city, Pustilnikov intends to use the builder’s remedy, a potent legal provision that facilitates developers to sidestep local zoning laws if municipal housing plans lag behind state deadlines.

One Redondo: A New Urban Vision

Pustilnikov, who became the owner of the natural gas plant in 2020 after a purchase that cost approximately $150 million, has christened the ambitious development project as One Redondo. One Redondo isn’t just a residential project; its blueprints feature a 300-room hotel, offices, shops, and restaurants – a veritable urban utopia. But the crowning jewel of the project is the proposed 2,700 homes, a significant number of which are earmarked as affordable housing, reflecting the state’s commitment to bridging the affordability gap in housing.

Legal Roadblocks and Unresolved Challenges

However, the journey to transform the power plant site into a bustling urban space has not been smooth sailing for Pustilnikov. The city of Redondo Beach has labeled the building application as incomplete, triggering a legal skirmish between the developer and the city. Undeterred, Pustilnikov, along with YIMBY Law, has challenged the city’s decision in court, intent on starting construction within the year.

Preserving a Cultural Landmark

Amidst the legal wrangling and construction plans, a unique concern has emerged. A 100-foot mural, a piece of art by the Wyland Foundation, adorns the power plant, and its fate hangs in the balance as the development project progresses. There are concerted efforts underway to preserve this cultural landmark, adding another layer of complexity to the One Redondo project.

While construction could commence this year, an existing AES lease prevents immediate ground-breaking. As the saga unfolds, all eyes are on the One Redondo project, the first of its kind in California, as it navigates the labyrinth of legal, cultural, and urban planning challenges.