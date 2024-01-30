Control D Unveils a New DNS Service to Democratize Cybersecurity

In a significant stride towards democratizing cybersecurity across organizations, Control D, fortified with Windscribe VPN's expertise, has unveiled 'Control D for Organizations'. This service, a cutting-edge DNS, is set to revolutionize cybersecurity for businesses, schools, and NGOs, irrespective of their size. This unveiling marks a shift away from the conventional belief that advanced cybersecurity is a luxury only large corporations can afford.

Advanced Cybersecurity for All

Control D fundamentally distinguishes itself by offering a suite of security tools tailored for different organizational needs. The service caters to everything from simple setups for small teams to complex configurations for larger entities. Through these offerings, Control D aims to empower businesses with advanced cybersecurity measures, a move that is expected to significantly strengthen their defenses against potential cyber threats.

Robust Infrastructure

Operating on the largest physical VPN network and one of the fastest anycast DNS networks worldwide, Control D promises to deliver a high level of security and privacy from global surveillance. The service offers features like malware blocking, multi-tenancy, support for modern protocols, custom filtering, and actionable insights. This robust infrastructure is a testament to Control D's commitment to safeguarding organizations from cyber threats.

User-Centric Approach

Control D's strategy is grounded in a user-centric approach. The company draws on Windscribe VPN's extensive experience in protecting a user base of over 68 million. This user-focused philosophy aims to ensure the highest levels of protection and service delivery for all organizations. Businesses interested in adopting Control D can access more information on the website. A trial of the service is also available, free of the requirement of payment details.

For further inquiries and onboarding assistance, Yegor Sak and Joe Jaghab have been designated as the respective contacts for business and channel partner relations.