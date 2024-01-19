Contra-Dating: A New Wave in Online Dating Encourages Singles to Step Outside Their Comfort Zone

In the vibrant world of online dating, Plenty of Fish, a prominent dating site, has breathed fresh air into the realm with the introduction of 'contra-dating.' The concept, as intriguing as it sounds, advocates for individuals to date outside of their typical preferences. The notion of contra-dating encourages seeking partners who differ significantly from one's usual preferences in physical attributes, personality traits, or personal and professional interests. The fundamental aim is to broaden the dating pool, thus not eliminating potential partners who could be compatible.

The Rise of Contra-Dating

As per a 2023 survey by Plenty of Fish, a surprising 59% of British singles have dipped their toes into the waters of contra-dating. The shift among one-third of these respondents was a result of previous unsuccessful attempts when sticking rigidly to their type. Eva Gallagher, the dating expert at Plenty of Fish, champions contra-dating as a progressive way for singles to step out of their comfort zone and uncover new, possibly more fitting matches.

Experts Advocate for Flexibility in Dating

Myisha Battle, a renowned sex and dating coach, and Nicole Saunders, a licensed clinical social worker, also vouch for dating beyond one's type. They suggest that while certain non-negotiables like the decision on children, work-life balance, religion, and lifestyle should be maintained, other criteria such as physical appearance and income can be made more flexible. Battle and Saunders recommend adopting mindfulness on dating apps and venturing into new activities to encounter diverse individuals.

Expanding Horizons, Not Settling

They emphasize that expanding dating horizons is not about settling but rather opening oneself up to new opportunities. In the ever-evolving dating landscape, the emergence of contra-dating could well be a game-changer, allowing individuals to explore uncharted territories of compatibility and potentially find their perfect match in the most unexpected of places.