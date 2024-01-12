en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Consumer Advocates Highlight Potential Harms of CES 2024 Products

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:04 pm EST
Consumer Advocates Highlight Potential Harms of CES 2024 Products

The third annual ‘Worst in Show’ awards, a consumer advocacy initiative unaffiliated with the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), have put a spotlight on several products that pose potential threats to society, individual safety, and the environment. Judged by a panel of consumer and privacy advocates, the awards cast a critical eye over the tech industry’s most recent offerings, highlighting the often-overlooked downsides of cutting-edge technology.

Products Under Scrutiny

Among the criticized products, BMW’s partnership with Amazon Alexa for in-car voice assistance has been pinpointed as a privacy concern and a potential enabler of domestic abuse. BMW’s augmented reality glasses have also drawn criticism for their potential to distract drivers and pave the way for intrusive advertising. Meanwhile, Sennheiser’s disposable $300 earbuds, with their short lifespan, were flagged as a symbol of overconsumption.

Cybersecurity and Environmental Concerns

Further highlighting the potential for misuse, Ecovacs’ robot vacuum, equipped with surveillance capabilities, was noted for its unencrypted video feed, opening up serious cybersecurity concerns. Similarly, the Goat GX automated lawn mower was singled out for its hackability. Revolution Cooking’s $1,800 ‘macrowave,’ a smart, internet-connected blend of microwave and convection oven, drew criticism not only for its extravagant price tag but also for its environmental impact and contribution to the wasteful disposal of simpler appliances.

AI and the Shopping Experience

Instacart’s AI-powered shopping cart, equipped with video ads and behavior-based recommendations, was also tapped for its potential to degrade the shopping experience and promote unhealthy food choices. The cart’s AI system, designed to analyze and influence consumers’ shopping behavior, raises questions about the ethical use of artificial intelligence in retail.

In conclusion, the ‘Worst in Show’ awards serve as a stark reminder of the potential harms that can accompany technological advancements. They urge companies to consider the societal and environmental impacts of their products, a call that resonates deeply in a world increasingly dependent on technology. How these criticisms will influence the development and marketing of future products remains to be seen.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
6 mins ago
YouTube Sensations, The ACE Family's Catherine and Austin McBroom Announce Divorce
YouTube sensations, Catherine and Austin McBroom, known for their family vlog channel, ‘The ACE Family,’ have publicized their decision to go their separate ways. The couple has mutually consented to this change in their marital status, which they announced via individual social media posts on Thursday. The McBrooms have expressed their resolve to remain united
YouTube Sensations, The ACE Family's Catherine and Austin McBroom Announce Divorce
Elings Park Enhances Ecological Education with Second Year of Nature Walks
34 mins ago
Elings Park Enhances Ecological Education with Second Year of Nature Walks
King's Somborne Housing Development: A Tussle Between Preservation and Progress
36 mins ago
King's Somborne Housing Development: A Tussle Between Preservation and Progress
Substantial Funding Boosts Medical Research: Unraveling Diseases and Genetics
20 mins ago
Substantial Funding Boosts Medical Research: Unraveling Diseases and Genetics
Frank Ski Retires: An Era Ends in Atlanta's Radio Scene
24 mins ago
Frank Ski Retires: An Era Ends in Atlanta's Radio Scene
TikTok's NoSpendJanuary Challenge: A Frugal Revolution
29 mins ago
TikTok's NoSpendJanuary Challenge: A Frugal Revolution
Latest Headlines
World News
NEMO Blood Test: A Potential Game-Changer in Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Detection
1 min
NEMO Blood Test: A Potential Game-Changer in Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Detection
UK, US Launch Joint Military Strikes on Yemen's Houthi Rebels
1 min
UK, US Launch Joint Military Strikes on Yemen's Houthi Rebels
Kenya's Opposition Accuses Ruto's Government of Dictatorial Tendencies
1 min
Kenya's Opposition Accuses Ruto's Government of Dictatorial Tendencies
Nigeria's Supreme Court to Decide on Governorship Election Disputes
4 mins
Nigeria's Supreme Court to Decide on Governorship Election Disputes
Raila Odinga Criticizes President Ruto's Administration: A Stand for Judicial Independence
5 mins
Raila Odinga Criticizes President Ruto's Administration: A Stand for Judicial Independence
Ukraine's Pension Crisis: President Zelenskyy Calls for Continued Western Aid
5 mins
Ukraine's Pension Crisis: President Zelenskyy Calls for Continued Western Aid
Suriname's Ex-President Desi Bouterse Defies Prison Sentence for 1982 Murders
8 mins
Suriname's Ex-President Desi Bouterse Defies Prison Sentence for 1982 Murders
The Clash: Rep. Thomas Massie's Contentious Interview with CNN's Kate Bolduan
9 mins
The Clash: Rep. Thomas Massie's Contentious Interview with CNN's Kate Bolduan
Israel Presents Risks of Irreparable Harm in Case at International Court of Justice
11 mins
Israel Presents Risks of Irreparable Harm in Case at International Court of Justice
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
52 mins
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
54 mins
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
4 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
7 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
7 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
7 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app