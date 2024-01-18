Construction Begins on Luxury Beachfront Property: Rosewood Residences Lido Key

In a striking new venture, The Ronto Group and Wheelock Street Capital have launched the construction of Rosewood Residences Lido Key, a distinguished beachfront residential project. The luxury development, sprawled over eleven stories, comprises 65 exclusive private residences, their services overseen by the eminent Rosewood Hotels and Resorts.

Advertisment

Harmonizing Luxury and Environment

Tucked along a serene 3.5-mile beach on Lido Key, Rosewood Residences Lido Key is a testament to Rosewood's 'A Sense of Place' philosophy. This ethos, engrained in the design and architecture of the residences, champions a deep-rooted connection with the environment. Residents will have the privilege to relish Gulf views, an embodiment of the harmonious relationship between luxury living and the surrounding natural beauty.

Amenities Galore

Advertisment

The project promises an extensive range of amenities that merge relaxation and recreation. Among these, the secluded beach level pool area, a zero-edge swimming pool, day cabanas, and lounge seating stand out, providing residents with an idyllic beachfront experience. Further enhancing the outdoor living experience are fire pit seating areas, paddleboard and beach toy storage, and a pool pavilion boasting food and beverage service.

Third-Floor Amenity Level: The Heart of the Residence

The third floor of the residence, the amenity level, is an epicenter of luxury and comfort. It houses an Owners' Lounge, Fitness Center and Spa, Bistro Café, and a main dining area, all of which open to a beautifully landscaped terrace. The outdoors isn't left behind, with a bocce lawn, butterfly garden, chef's garden, and a dog park to keep residents engaged and connected with nature.

The on-site sales gallery for Rosewood Residences Lido Key is now open to the public, with viewing appointments readily available for prospective buyers.