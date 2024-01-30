Conrad Sayers: A Tribute to a Life of Faith and Public Service

On a day steeped in solemn remembrance, former Member of Parliament for Central Kingstown, Conrad Sayers, was accorded a grand farewell. The funeral service, held on January 29, 2024, at the Kingstown Baptist Church, was a fitting tribute to a man known for his profound religious conviction and public service.

A Man of Faith and Service

As attendees gathered to bid their final goodbye, Sayers was remembered as a 'man of the lord'. His body lay in state at the temporary Parliament Building in Calliaqua, a testament to his significant political contributions. The eulogy by Sheridan Dennie-Edwards, daughter of Sayers' best friend Bishop Amos Dennie, painted a vivid picture of his life. She recounted his unwavering passion for God, his calling to politics, and his generous nature.

Political Legacy

Sayers served two terms as the elected representative on a Unity Labour Party ticket. His political journey was marked by significant victories over notable opponents such as Ken Boyea, Joseph 'Burns' Bonadie, and St Clair 'Major' Leacock. His contributions to the political landscape of Central Kingstown were acknowledged by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, who reflected on Sayers' achievements during the funeral service.

Unyielding Spirit

Even as he lost his sight later in life, Sayers' commitment to service remained undeterred. He continued to support others, particularly in education, embodying the spirit of generosity and resilience. His life was a testament to the power of faith and the strength of the human spirit in the face of adversity.

The funeral procession concluded with Sayers' interment at the Kingstown Cemetery after an official viewing at the House of Assembly attended by officials and the public. The outpouring of respect and admiration for this man of faith and service was a poignant reminder of his enduring legacy.