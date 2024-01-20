Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad Responds to Suspicious Propane Tanks at Courthouse

In an alarming incident at the New Britain Courthouse in Connecticut, two suspiciously placed propane tanks sparked a swift response from the Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad. The propane tanks were discovered at around 10:40 a.m. on Friday, prompting an immediate evacuation of the premises and a thorough investigation by the bomb squad.

The propane tanks were reported to be positioned strategically—one near the front entrance and the other near the sally port on the building's left side. The potential threat led to the immediate deployment of bomb technicians to assess the situation. Acting under State police Troop H, the squad worked meticulously to determine the extent of the threat.

Propane Tanks Deemed Safe

After a careful examination, the bomb technicians determined the propane tanks were empty and posed no threat. By 2 p.m., the police had concluded their on-site investigation, leading to the reopening of the courthouse shortly thereafter. This prompt and efficient response ensured that the situation was handled with utmost care and professionalism, minimizing any potential risks to public safety.

Despite the all-clear, the incident is still being investigated by the Central District Major Crime Squad. They aim to uncover the motives behind the suspicious placement of the propane tanks. The state police, however, have assured the public that there is no ongoing threat, ensuring that regular operations at the courthouse can resume without fear or disruption.