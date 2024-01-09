Connecticut Entrepreneur to Enrich State’s Professional Sports with New Soccer Team

Entrepreneur and University of Connecticut graduate, Andre Swanston, has announced the establishment of the Connecticut United Football Club, a new team set to join Major League Soccer’s development league (MLS NEXT Pro) by 2025. Swanston, the Ridgefield resident who amassed his fortune with tech startup Tru Optik, is the driving force behind the Connecticut Sports Group, the club’s ownership entity. He is currently spearheading efforts to secure the necessary approvals for a proposed waterfront stadium and surrounding complex in Bridgeport.

A New Vision for Bridgeport

The development plan for the stadium complex includes not only a state-of-the-art soccer venue but also a hotel, retail and dining spaces, a community park, and housing. All of these facilities would be located on the site of a former dog-racing track. In November, the project received zoning approval and is projected to generate over $4 billion in economic value for Bridgeport within the next 25 years.

In addition to the economic boost, the project is expected to create more than 2,000 construction jobs and 1,000 permanent positions. With this ambitious plan, Swanston and the Connecticut Sports Group are seeking corporate sponsors and public funding, envisioning a significant public-private partnership to support the project.

FIFA World Cup 2026: A Major Catalyst

Charles Altchek, President of MLS NEXT Pro, expressed his belief that the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to be hosted in North America, would further amplify the economic impact of the new team and stadium. This comes despite research indicating that sports teams and stadium developments often have minimal local economic impact.

However, Swanston highlights additional benefits such as reduced commuting times for local residents, a free youth soccer academy, and an enhanced sense of local pride. The Connecticut United Football Club also harbors ambitions of eventually joining the full Major League Soccer and possibly expanding to include a National Women’s Soccer League team and a professional lacrosse team.

Looking Forward: A State Embracing Soccer

The arrival of professional soccer in Bridgeport comes on the heels of the successful launch of the Hartford Athletic, further solidifying Connecticut’s position as a budding hub for the sport. The introduction of the Connecticut United Football Club is expected to ignite the spirit of communities statewide and showcase Connecticut on the national stage. With a target start of 2025, the club is poised to compete against 31 other clubs in the MLS NEXT Pro league, amplifying the state’s professional sports landscape and bringing new opportunities and excitement to its residents.