Connecticut AG Files Lawsuit Against United Illuminating Over Environmental Non-Compliance

In an assertive move reinforcing the significance of environmental compliance, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong has filed a lawsuit against The United Illuminating Co., a subsidiary of Avangrid Inc. The lawsuit alleges that the company has failed to adhere to a 2016 agreement to decontaminate the long-abandoned English Station power plant, situated on an island east of downtown New Haven.

Defiance of Agreement

The legal action comes in the wake of United Illuminating's reported non-compliance with a deal formulated in 2015. Under the agreement, the company and its then-owner had committed to spend $30 million to clean the polluted site, but so far, only one building on Ball Island has been removed. The specific details regarding the nature of the alleged violations or the precise duration of non-compliance have not been made public.

Demands of the Lawsuit

The lawsuit seeks to enforce a stern penalty for this non-adherence, demanding $25,000 for each day of non-compliance. It also asks for a permanent injunction, ensuring the company's commitment to the cleanup process. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes and New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker have voiced their frustration at United Illuminating's perceived unwillingness to fulfill its environmental obligations.

Corporate Responsibility and Environmental Protection

This legal action is a testament to the state's determined efforts to hold corporations accountable for their environmental responsibilities. The case against United Illuminating underscores the ongoing concerns about environmental protection and the paramount importance of corporate responsibility, particularly in situations where agreements have been established to address contamination and pollution issues. Sarah Wall Fliotsos, a spokesperson for United Illuminating, and Roger Reynolds, the Senior Legal Director of Save the Sound, have yet to make a public statement in response to the lawsuit.