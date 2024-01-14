en English
BNN Newsroom

Congress Stalwart Milind Deora Resigns, Ends 55-year Family Association

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:49 am EST
Congress Stalwart Milind Deora Resigns, Ends 55-year Family Association

Indian National Congress (INC) stalwart, Milind Deora, has announced his resignation from the party, marking a significant departure in his political journey and signaling the end of a 55-year long association by his family with the INC. The development arrives in the backdrop of a challenging internal environment within the Congress party and a dynamic political landscape that is undergoing transformation in India.

A Long-Standing Association Ends

Coming as an end to a 55-year long familial relationship with the party, Deora’s resignation has turned heads within the political circles. Deora, who affirmed his decision on social media, expressed his gratitude to his colleagues and supporters. His resignation has also sparked reactions from fellow INC leaders, with Jairam Ramesh expressing fondness for veteran Congress leader Murli Deora, Milind’s father.

Rumors and Speculations

Deora’s decision to part ways with the Congress party has also led to speculations about his potential move to join the Shiv Sena. However, Deora has dismissed these rumors, emphasizing that he is still in discussions with his supporters. The rumors were fueled by Shiv Sena’s claim to the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency, which Deora had previously represented.

Implications for the INC and Indian Politics

The exit of Deora, a senior Congress leader and close friend of Rahul Gandhi, poses questions about the future of the INC. His departure could have implications for the party’s structure and its direction in the coming years. This unfolding event also underlines the evolving nature of political affiliations in India, hinting at shifting allegiances. The timing of his exit, amidst speculation about his potential move to the Shiv Sena and his potential candidacy for the South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat, suggests the influence of the country’s current political climate.

BNN Newsroom
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

BNN Newsroom

