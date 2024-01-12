en English
BNN Newsroom

Congress Declines Mandir Event Invitation: A Political Gamble?

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:30 am EST
In a moment that could shape the political landscape of India ahead of the 2024 general elections, Congress party’s decision to decline an invitation to a Mandir event has sparked a nationwide debate. Analysts and political commentators are delving into the potential consequences of this move, scrutinizing the impact it might have on the party’s image among voters who hold religious and cultural events in high esteem.

Between Religion and Politics

Former Congress MLA and senior party leader, Lakshman Singh, brother of Digvijaya Singh, has publicly criticized the party’s decision. He expressed concerns that this move could have a negative impact on the party’s prospects in the upcoming elections. The decision has also given the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) an opportunity to capitalize on the situation. The party has released a poster highlighting those opposing the Ram Mandir’s Pran Pratishtha, hinting at a potential gain for the BJP from Congress’s decision.

A Matter of Perception

The Congress defended its decision by citing objections of top Hindu seers to the ceremony. The party’s stand has led to escalating political tensions, with the BJP accusing the Congress of engaging in appeasement politics. However, the party finds itself divided on this issue, with two out of the four Shankaracharyas supporting the Ayodhya ceremony and the other two criticizing it.

Impact on the Electoral Landscape

A recent survey conducted by ABP News in association with CVoter reveals that a majority of respondents believe that the Congress’s decision to not attend the ceremony might harm the party in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. This indicates a potential shift in political dynamics, affecting not only the Congress party but also other opposition leaders. The event, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, is a significant ritual in Hinduism signifying the consecration of a deity, and the Congress’s absence could sway the voters’ preference in the upcoming elections.

In light of these events, the talk show ‘PoliticalStockExchange,’ hosted by Rahul Kanwal, is set to tackle these questions, offering insights into the evolving political scenario. The show is anticipated to feature a range of opinions from political commentators, party representatives, and public opinion polls, providing a comprehensive picture of the mood of the electorate.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

