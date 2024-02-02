Conflict and Change in Alabama: Mayor Newton, the Police Chief, and the End of an Era

In the heart of Alabama, the town of Birmingham has been living through a soap opera of political turmoil. The central character is Mayor Wayman Newton, whose term has been marked by an ongoing feud with the city council. The animosity reached a boiling point in November 2022 when Councilman Tommy Bryant's fist met the face of Newton, following a heated council meeting.

Mayor Newton Suspends Police Chief

This week, the tension continued as Newton suspended Tarrant Police Chief Wendell Major for the third time. Major stands accused of professional misconduct, including downgrading offenses and soliciting legal work. The unpaid suspension is another chapter in a saga that has seen the council overturn Newton's previous attempts to discipline Major. Major has pledged to appeal the suspension, as the city council readies itself for another investigation.

Alabama Mourns Veteran Newsman Gurspan's Passing

Amidst the political drama, Alabamians are mourning the loss of Mike Gurspan, a respected journalist in the Wiregrass area. After a short but fierce battle with brain cancer, the veteran newsman, who served the community with dedication and integrity for over three decades, passed away.

'The Rick & Bubba Show' to End 30-Year Run

In an additional blow to local media, the beloved radio program 'The Rick & Bubba Show' will sign off for the last time at the end of the year. Despite health concerns or rumors of a falling-out, hosts Rick Burgess and Bill 'Bubba' Bussey remain in good health and continue to be friends. It seems that Alabamians, already dealing with significant local media and sports figures leaving or retiring, have more change to adjust to.

Alabama Port Authority Releases Economic Impact Report

Lastly, as Alabama celebrates Groundhog Day, the Alabama Port Authority releases a report on the 2022 economic impact of the Port of Mobile. This comes as a reminder that amidst the flux and uncertainty, the rhythm of economic life continues, and the state has much to look forward to.

As meteorologist James Spann, who has no plans to retire and says he feels better than ever, puts it, 'There's always something happening in Alabama.'