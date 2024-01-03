en English
BNN Newsroom

Concordia Stingers Hockey Team’s Quest for Redemption and Championship Glory

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:11 am EST
The Concordia University Stingers women’s hockey team is on a relentless pursuit of redemption. After a devastating defeat in the previous U Sports championship, the team has bounced back with an unblemished 13-0-0 record in the 2023-24 season, establishing them as the sole undefeated entity in U Sports. The team has managed to cultivate a culture of winning under the leadership of head coach Julie Chu, setting a high bar through pre-season skirmishes against formidable opponents.

A Winning Culture and Strategy

The Stingers owe much of their success to the consistent and impressive performances of their fourth-year netminder, Verbeek, and her net-sharing companion, Arianne Leblanc. This goalie tandem strategy has not only showcased the depth and strength of Concordia’s setup but has also contributed to their formidable stance in the RSEQ conference.

Aiming for Championship Glory

With the championship in sight, the team is pushing the envelope to become the first U Sports women’s hockey program to clinch two titles within a span of three years. This feat has remained unachieved since McGill’s triumphant run between 2008-2011. The Stingers, under the tutelage of Chu and former head coach Caroline Oullette, are poised to etch their names in the annals of U Sports history.

Transitioning to Professional Hockey

Meanwhile, team captain Emmy Fecteau is preparing for a transition to professional hockey and has enlisted the assistance of an agent to explore potential opportunities within the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL). Fecteau, the recipient of Hockey Canada’s prestigious 2023 Isobel Gathorne Hardy Award, is enthusiastic about the prospect of competing at the professional level. Her leadership and contributions to women’s hockey have not gone unnoticed, rendering her a prominent figure in the sport.

As the Stingers continue their journey towards redemption and championship glory, their upcoming games will be broadcast live on CBC Sports and cbcsports.ca, allowing fans worldwide to witness their tenacity and relentless pursuit of excellence.

BNN Newsroom
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

